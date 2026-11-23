A civil society coalition says North-West Development Commission materials remain in warehouses and recruitment has stalled across seven states.

A civil society coalition, the Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability (CCSGGA), has accused the leadership of the North-West Development Commission (NWDC) of administrative inertia, poor coordination and governance failures. The group said intervention materials meant for the seven North-West states remain in storage rather than reaching intended beneficiaries. The allegations were made at a press conference in Kano at the weekend.

Undistributed Intervention Materials Found in Warehouses

The coalition said its inspection of the NWDC warehouses revealed large quantities of intervention materials that had yet to be distributed. The items included Hilux vehicles, tractors, fertilisers, solar-powered irrigation pumps, food items and streetlights. The group said these resources were procured to address critical development challenges across the seven North-West states.

Also read MFM: We Are Committed To Members' Welfare, Humanitarian Services, Community Development

Led by its chairman, Dr Abdussalam Muhammad Kani, and its secretary, Comrade Akibu Hamisu, the coalition argued that intended beneficiaries were facing economic and humanitarian difficulties while the materials stayed in storage. Kani and Hamisu said the situation was unacceptable. The coalition stated that institutional disagreements, administrative bottlenecks or weak leadership coordination should not block development interventions meant for millions of people.

The civil society groups also alleged that attempts were being made to divert public resources meant for the seven North-West states. The coalition did not present documentary evidence of diversion in the source material, but it called for the matter to be examined by the relevant authorities.

Advertisement

Recruitment Halted and Board Meetings Missed

The coalition said the NWDC had not commenced an approved recruitment exercise, even though approvals had been granted. According to the group, months after the approvals were issued, the Commission had not published recruitment advertisements, opened an application portal, announced vacancies, or provided a timeline and selection criteria for applicants.

The coalition maintained that the NWDC cannot effectively discharge its statutory responsibilities without the required manpower and institutional capacity. Kani also raised concern that the Governing Board had reportedly not held meetings for about two consecutive quarters. He said this failure was a serious governance matter, particularly for a Commission facing operational pressure.

Kani called on the Board Chairman, Hon. Lawan Sama'ila Abdullahi Yakawada, to convene an urgent meeting to address the administrative and operational challenges affecting the Commission. The coalition also asked for an opportunity to meet the chairman and hear his explanation for the alleged delays.

Ten-Point Demands for Transparency and Oversight

Hamisu presented the coalition's 10-point demands, urging the NWDC Board and Management to immediately begin the approved recruitment exercise. He called for the public disclosure of available positions, application procedures, timelines and selection criteria. He said the process must be transparent, merit-based and consistent with Federal Character principles to ensure equitable representation among the seven states.

Advertisement

The coalition called on the National Assembly, particularly its committees on regional development and public accounts, to investigate the status of the intervention materials. It also asked lawmakers to ensure their transparent and equitable distribution. Hamisu separately urged the Minister of Regional Development to facilitate the appointment of Executive Directors in accordance with the law, arguing that the Commission needs a complete leadership and management structure to function effectively.

Hamisu said the coalition also wants independent oversight by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other relevant agencies. He said the aim is to strengthen accountability and build public confidence rather than create an adversarial relationship with the Commission.

The civil society groups stressed that the establishment of the NWDC must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of people across the North-West. They warned that the Commission should not remain an administrative achievement without corresponding benefits to the population. The coalition said the NWDC was established to advance the collective development interests of the region, and that its resources must be managed in the public interest and delivered to the people they are intended to serve. The group added that no individual interest should take precedence over the collective development aspirations of the North-West.