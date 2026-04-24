North-Southeast Alliances Historically Best for Nigeria – Arise News Director

Arise News Director, Sumner Sambo, argues that the most successful political alliances in Nigeria's history have been between the North and Southeast, citing examples from the First and Second Republics. He highlights Peter Obi's recent visit to Bauchi State and his alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso as potential catalysts for renewed cooperation.

Sumner Sambo, the Director of News at Arise News , has emphasized the historical strength and potential of political alliances between Nigeria's North and Southeast regions.

He posits that the nation's most productive periods of political cooperation have consistently stemmed from collaborations between these two areas. Sambo referenced the First Republic, highlighting the effective partnership between Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, and Tafawa Balewa, as a prime example. He further pointed to the Second Republic, where the alliance between Alex Ekwueme and Shehu Shagari yielded significant political stability and progress.

These historical precedents, according to Sambo, demonstrate a pattern of successful governance when the North and Southeast work in unison. Sambo’s observations were made in the context of the evolving political landscape leading up to the upcoming general elections, specifically concerning the alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso. He noted the increasing synergy between their respective support groups, a development he views as highly encouraging.

He specifically drew attention to Peter Obi’s recent visit to Bauchi State, describing it as a remarkably significant event. Sambo recounted his own experiences accompanying Obi on a nationwide tour in 2022, recalling that their initial visit to Bauchi involved a respectful visit to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Mausoleum. He contrasted that earlier visit, where Obi was relatively unknown, with his recent return to the state accompanied by a substantial delegation of prominent political figures from the Southeast.

The difference in reception and political weight, Sambo argued, is indicative of Obi’s growing influence and the potential for a renewed alliance. He believes the dialogue stemming from this meeting has the capacity to bridge divides and alleviate existing tensions between the North and South, particularly the Southeast. Sambo expressed optimism that this renewed focus on collaboration could foster a more mature and constructive political discourse, moving away from divisive rhetoric that suggests Nigeria is on the brink of conflict.

He lamented the narratives that suggest the Southeast is systematically excluded from opportunities within the nation. Witnessing Obi’s warm reception at the Bauchi State Government House, Sambo stated, filled him with hope. He believes this positive interaction signals a willingness to embrace cooperation and mutual respect. Sambo’s core argument revolves around the idea that Nigeria’s political history demonstrates the benefits of a strong North-Southeast alliance, and that fostering such a relationship is crucial for national unity and progress.

He advocates for a return to the principles of mature politics that characterized earlier republics, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and understanding over antagonism and division. He sees the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance, and Obi’s engagement with Northern leaders, as a potential catalyst for rebuilding this vital connection and creating a more harmonious political environment.

The potential for a strong alliance between these regions is not merely a political strategy, but a pathway to a more stable and prosperous Nigeria, according to Sambo





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