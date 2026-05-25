North-East Security Measures for Eid El Kabir Celebrations

The Joint Task Force (North East) has assured residents of the North-East of adequate security ahead of the Eid El Kabir celebrations. They have activated comprehensive security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations despite threats posed by remnants of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

The Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, has assured residents of the North-East of adequate security ahead of the Eid El Kabir celebrations scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, 2026.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the military said comprehensive security measures had already been activated across the theatre to ensure peaceful celebrations despite threats posed by remnants of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province. The command also extended warm felicitations to all Muslim faithful ahead of the Eid El Kabir celebrations and wished residents of the region a peaceful and joyful festivity.

According to the statement, credible intelligence suggested that insurgents might attempt to exploit the festive period to launch isolated attacks on civilian targets using suicide bombers and improvised explosive devices. The command said, ‘Credible intelligence available to the command indicates the possibility of isolated attempts by remnant Boko Haram Terrorist and Islamic State West Africa Province elements to exploit the festive period to carry out attacks against civilian targets using suicide bombers and IEDs, particularly in areas of high population concentration.

’ OPHK, however, assured residents that the threats had been anticipated and necessary countermeasures put in place.

‘The Theatre Command wishes to assure the public that these threats have been thoroughly anticipated,’ the statement said. It added that troops had been forward-deployed to critical and vulnerable locations across all sectors of the Theatre, while surveillance and intelligence assets had been fully activated.

The military further stated that patrols had been intensified and security forces were working in close coordination with sister agencies, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and community vigilance groups to forestall any threat and guarantee a secure festive period for all residents. The command urged residents to remain vigilant throughout the celebrations by avoiding crowded gatherings where possible and promptly reporting suspicious movements or objects to security agencies.

It advised residents to conduct Eid prayers and festivities as close to their homes and familiar localities as possible, while also urging the public to ‘exercise heightened vigilance in crowded public spaces such as markets, motor parks, banking halls, and prayer grounds. ’ The statement also called on citizens to cooperate with security personnel during patrols and screening operations and to avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic.

The military appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, media organisations, and community stakeholders to support ongoing security efforts by encouraging the timely sharing of credible information.

‘Your cooperation with security forces remains invaluable to the success of ongoing operations,’ the command stated. Reassuring residents of the military’s preparedness, OPHK declared that troops were on standby, fully prepared, and firmly in control.

‘The command remains resolute in its determination to deny terrorists any freedom of action and ensure that the Eid El Kabir celebrations proceed in an atmosphere of peace, safety, and dignity for all,’ the statement added





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North-East Eid El Kabir Boko Haram Islamic State West Africa Province Security Measures Threats Isolated Attacks Suicide Bombers Ieds Crowded Gatherings Surveillance Intelligence Assets Patrols Cooperation Deny Terrorists Any Freedom Of Action Peaceful And Joyful Festivity

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