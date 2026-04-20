North-Central States Struggle to Meet Education Funding Benchmarks Despite Budget Increases

An in-depth analysis of 2026 budget allocations across Nigeria’s North-Central region shows that while Benue and Nasarawa are leading in educational spending, every state in the zone continues to fall short of the 26 per cent global funding benchmark.

A recent fiscal analysis of the North-Central region of Nigeria reveals a concerning trend regarding public investment in human capital. Despite regional efforts to prioritize the educational sector in the upcoming 2026 fiscal cycle, all six states within the North-Central zone have failed to meet the internationally recognized 26 per cent budget benchmark for education recommended by global developmental organizations.

This persistent underfunding underscores the immense challenges the region faces in addressing literacy, infrastructure decay, and the high prevalence of out-of-school children. While some states have demonstrated a genuine commitment to increasing their allocations, the gap between policy intent and actual implementation remains a significant hurdle for regional educational stability. Benue State has emerged as the frontrunner in this fiscal narrative. Under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, the state has committed 21.4 per cent of its N695.01 billion budget to the education sector for 2026. This focus is heavily weighted toward the critical rehabilitation of physical infrastructure, including classrooms, libraries, and sanitary facilities, with a disbursement plan exceeding N3 billion. However, looking back at the 2025 performance, Benue struggled with budget execution, releasing only 56.5 per cent of its approved funds. This suggests that while policy directives are becoming more ambitious, the bureaucratic and financial mechanisms required to translate these budgets into tangible school improvements remain inefficient. The state continues to grapple with a high rate of out-of-school children, estimated at 25.4 per cent, highlighting that funding alone is not a panacea for the broader socio-economic barriers to education. Nasarawa and Kogi states follow in the rankings with 17.3 per cent and 17.1 per cent allocations respectively. Nasarawa has opted for a high-tech approach, prioritizing the construction of smart model schools in Lafia, a project that has already consumed over N8 billion in previous years. While this represents a modernizing trend, questions persist regarding the equitable distribution of these resources between urban centers and marginalized rural communities. Kogi State, meanwhile, is focusing its capital expenditure on tertiary institutions, specifically the construction of a new science faculty at Kogi State University. Despite these ambitious projects, both states have historically struggled with budget performance, often failing to release more than 65 per cent of allocated funds. This suggests a systemic inability to generate the projected revenues required to support these capital-intensive educational agendas. In contrast, states like Kwara and Niger have shown inconsistent fiscal behavior. Kwara State notably reduced its educational commitment for 2026, dropping to 15.8 per cent from a previous 17.2 per cent. Niger State, despite having a massive budget, allocated only 13.6 per cent to education, focusing on large-scale lecture theatre construction at IBB University. Plateau State trails the group with an allocation of only 8.8 per cent, indicating a structural deprioritization of the sector compared to its regional neighbors. Across all these states, the recurring theme is not just the insufficiency of the percentage allocated, but the chronic failure to meet revenue targets, which directly impacts the release of funds. Without a holistic reform of revenue generation and fiscal transparency, the dream of achieving the 26 per cent benchmark will remain an elusive goal for the North-Central region, leaving millions of students with inadequate facilities and a future defined by the limitations of their present educational environment





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