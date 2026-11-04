Group Provides Free Medical Care to 27,529 Patients in Benue

The North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement for Tinubu-Shettima 2027 held a five-day free medical outreach across seven Benue State facilities, treating 27,529 patients and performing 582 surgeries while seeking to build grassroots political support.

The North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement for Tinubu-Shettima 2027 said it provided free medical services to 27,529 patients across seven healthcare facilities in Benue State during a five-day outreach held from October 27 to 31, 2026.

The programme combined free medical consultations, surgical procedures, diagnostic screenings and the distribution of healthcare supplies with efforts to strengthen support for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general election. Speaking at the launch of the exercise at General Hospital, North Bank, Makurdi, Arc. Sonny Echono, the movement's national coordinator, said the initiative was intended to address healthcare challenges facing residents while supporting the movement's political mobilisation activities.

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Medical Outreach Reaches Thousands of Patients

He described the outreach as part of the group's efforts to engage communities ahead of the next general election. The leader of the medical team, Professor Steve Abba, said 27,529 patients received medical attention during the programme. According to him, the team performed 582 surgical procedures and conducted 2,384 ophthalmic consultations across the participating facilities. The team also distributed 225 pairs of corrective glasses and provided specialised dental interventions for 1,847 people.

The outreach took place at general hospitals in Makurdi, Gboko, Katsina-Ala, Vandeikya, Oju and Ugbokpo, as well as the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital in Otukpo. The medical services included diagnostic screenings, specialist consultations and treatment for several common health conditions. Among the illnesses addressed were malaria, acute respiratory infections, hypertension and oral diseases. The programme also provided maternal and paediatric healthcare services.

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Abba said the surgical procedures included operations for hernia, appendicitis, haemorrhoids and cataracts, among other conditions. However, the movement did not provide a detailed breakdown of the surgical procedures performed at each facility or the number of medical personnel involved. According to the organisers, the teaching hospital in Otukpo recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, with 7,597 patients receiving medical attention. Ugbokpo General Hospital followed with 4,771 beneficiaries, while Vandeikya General Hospital recorded 3,875.

The organisers did not provide separate attendance figures for the remaining four hospitals. They also did not clarify whether the overall figure represented individual patients or included people who received more than one service during the programme.

Nevertheless, the reported attendance suggests considerable demand for the healthcare services provided during the five-day exercise. Beyond outpatient consultations and surgical interventions, the medical team reported that 74 patients were admitted for further treatment and clinical evaluation. The admitted patients comprised 33 men, 23 women and 18 children. The organisers did not disclose the conditions responsible for the admissions or whether the patients remained hospitalised after the outreach concluded.

Benue Hospitals Receive Medical Donations

They also did not provide details of follow-up arrangements for beneficiaries requiring continued medical supervision. Such arrangements are particularly important following surgical procedures and the diagnosis of conditions requiring ongoing treatment. Patients with hypertension, for example, may require regular monitoring and medication, while those recovering from surgery need appropriate postoperative care. The long-term benefits of temporary medical interventions can therefore depend on the availability of continuing services after an outreach programme ends.

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The movement said it also donated medical consumables and other healthcare materials to the participating facilities. The supplies included maternal delivery packs, diagnostic materials and thousands of long-lasting insecticide-treated nets. The organisers said the donations were intended to support healthcare delivery and strengthen the capacity of the hospitals to meet patients' needs. Insecticide-treated nets are among the preventive measures used to reduce exposure to malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

One incident highlighted by the organisers occurred at Ugbokpo General Hospital, where a woman identified as Mrs Adeyi reportedly delivered a baby boy during the outreach. According to the movement, the woman named the child Echono in recognition of the programme's national coordinator. The account was presented by the organisers as an example of the response to the medical intervention. Further details about the mother and child were not provided.

Political Group Links Health Services to Elections

The medical programme was organised by the North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement for Tinubu-Shettima 2027, which is seeking to build support for President Bola Tinubu and the APC ahead of the next presidential election. Echono said the initiative was designed both to provide healthcare assistance and to strengthen the movement's engagement with communities. The exercise illustrates how political support groups are incorporating community services into their grassroots activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, the organisers did not provide evidence showing whether participation in the medical programme resulted in increased political support. The number of patients treated should therefore not be interpreted as a measure of electoral backing for the President or the APC. The organisers described the Benue programme as part of a wider effort to engage communities through practical interventions. While the reported number of beneficiaries indicates the scale of the exercise, the longer-term healthcare outcomes remain unclear.