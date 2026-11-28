The North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum pledges 80 percent voter support for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 in exchange for the zone producing Nigeria's president in 2031.

The North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum has formally demanded that the geopolitical zone be allowed to produce Nigeria's president in 2031. In a significant political pledge, the group announced it will mobilize at least 80 percent of its votes for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027. This support is conditional on the expectation that the presidency will return to the North-Central region upon the completion of Tinubu's second term.

Forum Pledges Electoral Support for Tinubu Re-election

Saleh Zazzaga, the Chairman of the forum and a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed these resolutions on Saturday in Abuja. The announcement followed the conclusion of the forum's end-of-year stakeholders' meeting. The forum comprises APC stakeholders from six states: Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, and Kwara. These stakeholders assert that the North-Central zone has a legitimate claim to the presidency because it has yet to produce a Nigerian president or vice-president.

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Mechanism Linking 2027 Votes to 2031 Presidential Turn

Zazzaga explained that the decision to secure Tinubu's second term is directly linked to the party's zoning arrangement for 2031. He stated that the people of the North-Central resolved to vote massively for the president to ensure he completes his second term. In return, the zone expects to have the first claim on the presidential ticket after Tinubu's tenure ends. The forum has strictly instructed its members not to support any other presidential candidate who is not from the North-Central zone.

Political Positioning and Impact on Opposition Parties

The forum's unified stance has significantly impacted the political landscape in the region. Zazzaga claimed that opposition parties, specifically the African Democratic Congress and the National Democratic Congress, are not functioning effectively across the zone. He attributed this weakness to the stakeholders' resolve to support Tinubu in the forthcoming election. This consolidation of support aims to prevent political divisions within the zone from undermining its demand for the presidency in 2031.

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Equity Arguments and Electoral Statistics Supporting the Demand

Justifying the zone's claim, Zazzaga argued that the North-Central is the only geopolitical zone in the North yet to produce either a president or vice-president. He described the situation as unjust and called for considerations of equity and fairness in the distribution of the presidency. Furthermore, he cited the zone's contribution to Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election. Official election figures showed that Tinubu secured 40.3 percent of the votes in the North-Central, alongside 55.7 percent in the South-West and 40.8 percent in the North-West.

Call for Legislative Victory and Zone Strengthening

The forum urged residents of the six states to support Tinubu's re-election to strengthen their position in party zoning negotiations. It also called on voters to elect APC governors and members of the National Assembly across the North-Central. Zazzaga emphasized that having APC governors in all the states will strengthen their bid to produce the president. The forum previously led agitation for the return of the party's national chairmanship to the zone following the uncompleted tenure of former National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu.