Noor Takaful Distributes N409M Surplus at 2026 Forum in Lagos

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited announces N409 million surplus distribution at its 2026 Partners' Engagement Forum in Lagos, highlighting growth and shared value for brokers and clients.

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited has announced a significant financial milestone for its policyholders and partners, revealing a surplus distribution of approximately N409 million as of August 2026. This announcement was made during the company's 2026 Partners' Engagement Forum, which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos. The event brought together brokers, business partners, and industry stakeholders to discuss the insurer's performance and future strategies under the theme One Partnership, Shared Success.

Surplus Distribution Growth Trajectory

The Vice Chairman of Noor Takaful, Aminu Turkur, provided detailed insights into the financial health of the company, highlighting a remarkable increase in surplus distributions over the years. He stated that the company distributed approximately N12 million in its first year of operations, a figure that has escalated to N409 million by August 2026. Turkur attributed this quantum leap to the trust and continued support of the company's partners. He emphasized that this growth reflects the company's commitment to the principles of fairness, mutual benefit, and shared prosperity, which are central to the Takaful insurance model.

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This financial progress is not limited to the insurance arm alone. Turkur noted that these principles of shared success have been expanded into Noor Health, the company's Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) business. As Noor Health enters its second year of operations, it has already distributed approximately N15 million to participants who underutilised their health plans. This move underscores the company's dedication to returning value to members who did not fully exhaust their coverage, reinforcing the ethical and cooperative nature of Takaful.

Managing Director Outlines Business Performance

Rilwan Sunmonu, the Managing Director of Noor Takaful, delivered a comprehensive update on the company's operational performance during the forum. He disclosed that the company recorded a total business volume of approximately N21.1 billion as of the 2026 forum. This figure stands against a full-year target of N30 billion, indicating a strong performance trajectory. Sunmonu highlighted that the broker channel played a pivotal role in this achievement, contributing approximately N4.2 billion to the total business volume.

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Sunmonu commended the brokers for their unwavering contributions despite the numerous challenges facing the broader insurance industry in Nigeria. He reiterated that Noor Takaful remains committed to prioritizing improved service delivery, deeper collaboration, and greater value creation for both its partners and mutual clients. The Managing Director emphasized that the recognition of long-standing partners was a testament to the enduring relationships built on transparency and mutual growth.

Company History and Regulatory Standing

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited holds a unique position in the Nigerian financial landscape as the pioneer and leading composite Takaful insurance company. Licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in April 2016, the company became the country's first full-fledged composite Takaful operator. It commenced actual operations in January 2017, marking the beginning of its journey to reshape the insurance sector through ethical and Sharia-compliant principles.

Since its inception, the company has played a pioneering role in the growth and development of Takaful insurance in Nigeria. It is currently the only Takaful operator in the country to have distributed underwriting surplus to eligible participants every year without exception. Following the distribution announced at the 2026 forum, Noor Takaful will have returned over N1.3 billion in total surplus to its participants. This cumulative return highlights the company's enduring commitment to transparency, fairness, and shared value in the insurance market.

Future Outlook and Strategic Commitment

The event concluded with a renewed sense of partnership and ambition among all stakeholders present. Sunmonu closed the forum with a powerful message, urging partners to turn their collaboration into performance and their ambition into achievement. He expressed the company's determination to deliver greater value to mutual clients and to close the year 2026 stronger, more profitable, and more rewarding for everyone involved. The attendees left with the consensus that Noor Takaful remains a reliable partner in navigating the complexities of the insurance industry.

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Complementing its insurance operations, Noor Health continues to operate as a National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)-licensed HMO. The organization is committed to providing accessible, affordable, and ethical healthcare financing solutions. Inspired by the same Takaful principles that guide its sister company, Noor Health places its members at the center of all operations. This strategic alignment ensures that both entities work in tandem to promote fairness, transparency, and shared value for individuals, businesses, and institutions across Nigeria.