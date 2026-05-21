None of the gubernatorial aspirants in Oyo State disqualified, says APC

The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared that none of the gubernatorial aspirants contesting in the primary election on the platform of the party in Oyo State was disqualified. Chairman of APC Gubernatorial and House of Assembly primary elections in the State, Hon Taofik Abdulsalam made this declaration while addressing journalists at a press conference held at the APC State Secretariat.

The leadership of All Progressives Congress , APC , has declared that none of the gubernatorial aspirants contesting in the primary election on the platform of the party in Oyo State was disqualified.

Chairman of APC Gubernatorial and House of Assembly primary elections in the State, Hon Taofik Abdulsalam made this declaration while addressing journalists at a press conference held at the APC State Secretariat. The press conference was held on Wednesday ahead of today’s APC gubernatorial primary election in the State. Abdulsalam, a former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, narrated that all the aspirants who purchased the forms were cleared.

Abdulsalam, who was flanked by other members of the committee, said that the party is ready to conduct the elections that will stand the test of time. Abdulsalam said, ‘We are prepared to put in the next government in Oyo State. It is the only National Headquarters that can announce the winners.

‘We have the people that are assigned to do the work. It is the results that the National Headquarters will work on. DAILY POST gathered that 11 aspirants are contesting on the platform of the party ahead of 2027 general elections. , two are from Oke Ogun geopolitical zone while one is from Ogbomoso zone.

The eleven aspirants who have been screened by the party in Abuja are Senator Sharafadeen Alli (Ibadan), Mr Bayo Adelabu (Ibadan), Dr Adewale Kareem (Ibadan), Barrister Akeem Agbaje (Ibadan) and Engineer Akeem Alao (Ibadan). Others are Dr Ayobami Lam-Adesina (Ibadan), Prince Asanke Asatola (Ibadan) and Mr Ololade Usman (Ibadan). The rest are Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Ogbomoso), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin (Oke Ogun) and Engineer Rauf Olaniyan (Oke Ogun)





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All Progressives Congress APC Governatorial Aspirants Primary Election Oyo State Disqualified Chairman Of APC Gubernatorial And House Of Ass Hon Taofik Abdulsalam Press Conference APC State Secretariat Gubernatorial Primary Election Screening By The Party In Abuja Senator Sharafadeen Alli Mr Bayo Adelabu Dr Adewale Kareem Barrister Akeem Agbaje Engineer Akeem Alao Dr Ayobami Lam-Adesina Prince Asanke Asatola Mr Ololade Usman Senator Abdulfatai Buhari Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin Engineer Rauf Olaniyan

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