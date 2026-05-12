Non-profit organization unveils archive of Jeffrey Epstein files with redacted names

This news text highlights the unveiling of a library archive by The Institute for Primary Facts containing 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public in Tribeca, New York City. The files, as released by the US Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, have been bound as 3,437 volumes, labeled, and organized for public consumption. However, due to errors in redacting the names of some of the victims, the general public is not allowed to consult the documents. The event is organized to commemorate President Trump and Epstein's longstanding relationship and to create awareness about the dangers to democracy. The archive makes exceptions for some professionals and certain selected individuals to access the files.

The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organization, unveils a library archive housing 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca, New York City, on May 8, 2026.

The archive is curated by The Institute for Primary Facts, a Washington-based non-profit, in collaboration with the US Department of Justice to commemorate President Trump and Epstein's friendship. The archive presents numerous volumes bound with the files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, with each document labeled and organized on shelves.

However, the general public is not allowed to view the files due to the redacted names of some victims. Professionals, such as journalists and lawyers, and certain selected individuals can access the files





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Jeffrey Epstein US Department Of Justice Trump Epstein Files Transparency Act Archive Robert S. Mueller III Report George Papadopoulos Epstein Files Archive US Attorney's Office

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