A detailed analysis of the political strategies and fiscal mechanisms attributed to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR supporting his nomination for TIME Person of the Year 2026.

Nomination For Person of the Year 2026 targets Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR who serves as the President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria. The nomination argues that political leaders possess the unique capacity to mesmerize a population of 240 million citizens within the most populous black nation on earth.

Political Origins And Party Dynamics

The core argument begins with the political landscape of 1999 when Nigeria returned to democratic governance. The Southwest Yoruba political establishment maintained control through the Alliance for Democracy AD party and the moral authority of Afenifere. They planned for the technocratic son of the establishment to become the pioneer Governor of Lagos.

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Tinubu contested the primary against the established order without a political father or family dynasty in Afenifere. He utilized political sagacity to captivate the entire Yoruba leadership and defeated the AD platform. He climbed to the seat of power at Alausa and subsequently dismantled both the ladder and the creators of that ladder.

The Alliance for Democracy is now considered dead while Afenifere has fractured into three factions fighting over press statements. Funso Williams has disappeared from the political stage while Tinubu stands as the President of Nigeria. This strategy demonstrates an ability to privatize political platforms and render original owners as tenants.

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Governance And Revenue Mechanisms

During eight years as Governor from 1999 to 2007 Tinubu operated Lagos not as a state but as a Harvard case study that Harvard University fears to teach. He shattered accountability and suspended transparency in procurement and appointments. He invented dozens of revenue streams designed for the benefit of one genius and his circle.

For 27 years no auditor EFCC House of Assembly or court has successfully decoded these financial structures. He established two powerful well funded and well staffed media platforms that operate with ambiguous ownership. The street identifies him as the owner while the corporations claim otherwise.

Market taxes represent a masterstroke in this financial architecture. Market women in Oshodi Mile 12 and Balogun pay taxes that go to unquestionable pockets. The late Abibatu Mogaji served as Iyaloja General and collected these funds until her death.

Her daughter Folashade Tinubu-Ojo currently serves as Iyaloja General and continues to collect revenue in 2026. No House of Assembly Local Government or Ministry of Finance can ask questions about this hereditary tax collection system.

Presidential Campaign And Inauguration

The path to the presidency involved overcoming opposition from President Muhammadu Buhari the northern establishment the party chairman and the Senate President in 2022. He traveled to Abeokuta to the home of Obasanjo and proclaimed that it is his turn to lead.

He pulled strings while out of power and secured support even from Buhari's wife. He assisted Buhari to win the presidency in 2015 and cashed that political cheque with interest in 2023. The nomination highlights the technical aspects of this transition.

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On February 25 2023 the INEC IREV server developed a glitch that only affected the presidential election. The Senate and House elections proceeded normally on the same server at the same time. This selective glitch favored Tinubu and is described as a patriotic glitch.

Institutional Accountability And Separation

The nomination argues that Montesquieu propounded separation of powers among the Executive Legislature and Judiciary. Nigeria possessed this separation until 2023. The text suggests that disconnecting a nation from accountability while being celebrated as a reformer represents a magnitude of genius.

TIME has given Person of the Year to men for good or ill including Hitler Stalin Putin and Zuckerberg. The nomination insists that the plaque now belongs to the man who has shown how to navigate this complex political and financial landscape.

Every great genius needs an origin story and this narrative provides a detailed account of how a man from nowhere rose to dominate the highest office in Nigeria. The arguments focus on political sagacity fiscal innovation and strategic alliances.

The nomination concludes that this specific combination of abilities qualifies him as more qualified than any other leader on earth for the award. The recognition would honor a political strategy that has endured for decades across multiple administrations and platforms.