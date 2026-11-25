Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie died at 12:30 a.m. on November 25, 2026, in Enugu at age 79. Colleagues including Funke Akindele, Joke Silva and Omoni Oboli have paid tribute to his legacy.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79. He died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, according to a statement released by his family and signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie.

The actor had been battling prostate cancer for a prolonged period before his death. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, public leaders and entertainers who celebrated his remarkable career, influence and legacy. Nollywood actors and filmmakers, including Funke Akindele, Omoni Oboli, Joke Silva and Uche Jombo, led the tributes on social media. Akindele recalled watching Edochie portray Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart while growing up.

Also read Nollywood actor Pete Edochie dies at 79 after prostate cancer battle

She also remembered working with him years later and said his words of encouragement stayed with her. In her tribute on X, she wrote: Daddy Pete Edochie, I remember watching you in Things Fall Apart growing up. Many years later, I had the honour of working with you on Egg of Life. Your words of encouragement that day have stayed with me.

Akindele thanked him for paving the way for younger actors and described him as an inspiration to generations of Nollywood practitioners. She wrote: Thank you for paving the way for so many of us in Nollywood and for being an inspiration to us over the years. Your work lives on. Filmmaker Omoni Oboli also mourned the actor, sharing a video featuring Edochie and actor Alexx Ekubo at a movie premiere.

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She described his passing as the fall of an iroko tree, writing: Hmmm 2026! It is well. The Iroko has fallen. Rest in power sir Pete Edochie.

Colleagues Mourn Nollywood Legend Pete Edochie

Actress Joke Silva expressed sadness over his passing, recalling their personal interactions and his playful nature. She wrote: Uncle Pete, I will miss your teasing. Rest well Sir. Uche Jombo described Edochie as one of Nollywood's greatest pillars, an institution, a master of his craft and a custodian of Nigerian culture.

She said he gave Nigerian storytelling a face, a voice and a legacy that will outlive generations. Jombo added that his contribution to Nollywood cannot be measured by the number of films he appeared in, but by the impact he made, the standards he set and the generations of actors he inspired. She noted that his contribution to the industry would remain significant beyond his lifetime.

Actress May Edochie, the estranged wife of the late actor's son Yul Edochie, also paid tribute, describing him as an institution and a father figure to many. She recalled that false reports of his death had circulated in previous years before the family confirmed his passing. Actor Charles Inojie paid tribute using traditional praise expressions, describing Edochie as a legend and wishing him a peaceful rest.

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Entertainers Pay Tribute To Late Actor

He invoked praise names including Ebube Dike, Ntu Mara Igwe and King of the Forests. Other entertainers who mourned him include comedian Sabinus, Mercy Johnson, Stan Nze, Mo Abudu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold. DJ Kaywise thanked him for his contributions to the industry, while Sabinus described Edochie as an oracle and a legend. Pete Edochie was born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State.

His ancestral roots trace back to Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State. Edochie rose to prominence through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart. His commanding voice, distinctive delivery and portrayal of traditional rulers and family patriarchs made him one of Nollywood's most recognisable actors. Before becoming an actor, he built a career in broadcasting, joining the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1967.

Pete Edochie National Honour And Survivors

He received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003. Beyond his acting career, Edochie was celebrated for his contributions to broadcasting and his influence on generations of Nigerian actors. His commanding screen presence, distinctive voice and memorable delivery of traditional proverbs made him a towering figure in the industry. He is survived by his wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie, with whom he had six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie.