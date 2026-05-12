Nollywood Star Alex Ekubo Dies, Colleagues React

The news of the death of Alex Ekubo, a popular Nollywood actor, was confirmed on Tuesday by some of his colleagues. Duncan and Nnadiekwe, among others, expressed their shock and grief in their reactions.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday by some of his colleagues. Duncan wrote; “Oh Alex! Oh dear God, why? ”I can’t imagine my life without my family - Alex Ekubo Godwin Nnadiekwe said he struggled to find words to describe the impact, calling Ekubo a rare talent whose death had deeply affected the industry.

Nnadiekwe wrote: “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo. ” He further added, “To think you already prepared your will — it’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe.

Rest well, my friend. ” Ekubo’s last post on social media was in December 2024, shortly after his marriage engagement was called off





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nollywood Actor Death Colleagues Reactions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AMVCA 2026: Linda Ejiofor Makes History With Best Lead, Supporting Actress WinsNollywood star Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman became the first actress to win both Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress in the same night.

Read more »

Spurs Star Wembanyama Ejected For Elbowing Wolves’ ReidSan Antonio's Victor Wembanyama was ejected for elbowing Minnesota's Naz Reid in the jaw in the second quarter of the Spurs' 114-109 NBA playoff loss on Sunday.

Read more »

Ex-D’Tigers Star Edem Launches Basketball Tournament For Women‎According to the former Union Bank star, initiatives like these are critical in addressing the growing challenges facing Nigerian youths.

Read more »

Nollywood Mourns the Passing of Popular Actor Alex Ekubo at 40Alex Ekubo, a celebrated actor from Arochukwu, South-East Nigeria, has died at 40, leaving a void in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He was known for excelling in romantic comedies and drama films, and received international recognition for his acting talent.

Read more »