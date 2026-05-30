Nollywood Producers Can No Longer Use Afrobeats Songs in Movies Without Permission

Nollywood producers can no longer use Afrobeats songs in their movies without permission due to publishing deals between Afrobeats artists and foreign companies. This has created a major challenge in the movie industry, particularly for independent filmmakers in Nigeria.

Music video director-turned-filmmaker, Dami Twitch, has revealed that Nollywood producers can no longer use Afrobeats songs in their movies without permission. This is because most Afrobeats artists now have publishing deals with foreign companies, making it difficult for producers to secure legal use of the songs in their movies.

Twitch noted that a lot of Nollywood producers can't afford the fees for securing legal use of Afrobeats songs in their movies unless they have investors supporting their projects. This has created a major challenge in the movie industry, particularly for independent filmmakers in Nigeria. The collaboration between Nollywood and Afrobeats is at a very weird place right now, making it difficult for producers to incorporate Afrobeats songs into their movies.

Even if the artist is a friend, they can't give permission to use their song freely because they have already entered a contract. This has led to a situation where Nigerian producers are mostly unable to afford the cost of using Afrobeats songs in their movies, unless a big studio or investor supports them. This has caused a significant impact on the movie industry, particularly in Nigeria, where Afrobeats music has been a staple in many Nollywood movies





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nollywood Afrobeats Music Rights Publishing Deals Movie Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shaffy Bello Speaks on 'Runs' Culture and Self-WorthVeteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello shares her thoughts on transactional relationships, self-worth, and the pressures young women face during an interview on The Morayo Show.

Read more »

Nollywood Star and Lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo Meets Atiku to Advocate Vote Protection for 2027 ElectionsActor and lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo, an ally of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, visited former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with members of the Enugu Polling Booths Vanguard. Atiku praised the group's focus on ballot sanctity and urged citizens to take responsibility for safeguarding votes ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general election.

Read more »

NRM nominates actress Esther Okereke as 2027 presidential candidateNollywood actress Esther Okereke emerges as the National Rescue Movement's presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, challenging President Tinu

Read more »

Nigerian Gospel Artist on Musical Roots, Sports Passion, and the Future of AfrobeatsA Nigerian gospel musician chronicles his journey from childhood keyboard mimicry to industry prominence, highlighting his faith-driven artistry, dual love for football and basketball, and his perspective on the explosive growth of Nigerian music globally.

Read more »