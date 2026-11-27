Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie died at 79 after a six-year battle with prostate cancer, his family has confirmed, as son Yul and fellow stars pay emotional tributes.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79 after a six-year battle with prostate cancer. His family confirmed he died at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu State.

Leo Pete Edochie Shares Final Days

His first son, Leo Pete Edochie, told the BBC that his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery abroad six years ago, in 2020. Leo said the surgery helped the actor live for several more years, though the disease eventually took its toll. Leo said his father continued to work and travel despite his deteriorating health.

Also read Pete Edochie: ‘An Iroko Has Fallen’, Alex Otti Mourns Nollywood Icon

He recalled that the actor travelled to Morocco before a trip to Ghana, where he featured in a film production, completed the project and returned to Nigeria. He said his father then went to Ghana to launch a book, the biography of his life. According to Leo, the actor visited several hospitals in Ghana as his condition worsened but remained determined to fulfil his engagements.

Leo explained that cancer can spread to other organs as it progresses, potentially affecting the spine, liver and kidneys. He clarified that he was not a medical expert but had gained some understanding of the disease from listening to doctors. He said the family was fortunate that Edochie lived six years after the surgery.

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He added that God was magnanimous to the actor and to the family, and that his father lived an exemplary life any young person would want to emulate. Beyond acting, Leo described his father as a man who upheld truthfulness, integrity and honesty throughout his life. He said Edochie believed in speaking the truth without fear or favour and encouraged others to keep the same values.

Family Leadership Challenges Ahead

Leo also spoke about succeeding his father as head of the family, admitting it would be difficult to fill the void. He said the shoes are very big and massive, and he does not think he will ever be able to fill them, but he will try his best. He acknowledged the responsibility of preserving the unity and togetherness his father worked hard to maintain within the Edochie family.

He said the mantle of leadership has fallen on him and he has to carry the family along and ensure its unity and togetherness. Tributes have poured in from Nollywood stars. In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, Yul Edochie recalled his final moments with his father at the hospital, describing him as the kindest man he has ever known and the Lion of Africa.

Yul said he never imagined he would be writing such words about his father so soon, adding that he had always prayed for him to live much longer. He described their time together, filled with long conversations and laughter, as priceless. He wrote that he will never forget his father's last words to him at the hospital, when he told him to hold his hand.

Yul Edochie Remembers Fatherly Bond

He described his father as a wonderful parent, a strict but prayerful man and a role model who taught him generosity, integrity and keeping his word. Recalling his entry into Nollywood, Yul said he promised his father he would make him proud when he joined the industry many years ago. He expressed gratitude that he had fulfilled the promise, upheld his father's legacy and earned his respect.

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Yul also asked his late father to guide his son, Kambi, whom he believed the deceased would have met in the afterlife. Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor, known as Mama G, mourned Edochie as a friend, an encourager and one of the few people who believed in and invested in her early in her career.

In a tribute on Instagram, she wrote that her friend is gone and that she thought waiting would prove it was a bad dream, but he is really gone. She said his death left a huge gap in the hearts of his colleagues and the entertainment industry, adding that he would be greatly missed. Actress Funke Akindele recalled watching Edochie in Things Fall Apart while growing up before eventually working with him in the film Egg of Life.

Nollywood Stars Mourn a Legend

She thanked him for paving the way for younger actors and inspiring generations of entertainers, and prayed for comfort for the family and Nollywood. Actress Uche Jombo described him as one of Nollywood's greatest pillars, an institution and a custodian of Nigerian culture. She said his contribution could not be measured by the number of films he featured in but by the impact he made, the standards he set and the generations of actors he inspired.

Actor Eronini Osinachi described the deceased as a teacher, an institution and one of the pillars on which Nollywood was built. He said the words of wisdom he received from the veteran reinforced his understanding of purpose, discipline and excellence in acting. Actor Jide Awobona said Edochie's confidence, interpretation of roles and commanding presence contributed to his passion for acting.

Actress Kehinde Bankole described his death as the fall of a giant iroko tree, praising his contributions to Nigerian television, film and African storytelling. May Edochie, Yul's estranged wife, also mourned the veteran actor, describing him as an institution and a father figure to many. She recalled that false reports of his death had circulated for years, but he had continued working despite them. Actress Toyin Abraham expressed grief and recalled the fatherly affection and support Edochie had shown her.

In a previously shared video, she described the actor as her father figure, saying that her own dad is dead but Edochie was her dad. Her tribute has taken on renewed significance following his death, particularly with the upcoming release of Bestie, one of the films featuring the late veteran.