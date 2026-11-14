Tonto Dikeh Dedicates Church Building in Honour of Pastor Jerry Eze

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has dedicated a church building at her New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle in honour of Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International and the NSPPD prayer movement.

Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, has dedicated a church building in honour of Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International. Dikeh announced the development on Saturday, sharing pictures on Instagram from the commissioning ceremony at the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, where she appeared in a red robe bearing the inscription ELROI.

An inscription on the dedication plaque read, This church building is dedicated and commissioned by Evang. Tonto Dikeh in honour of Pst. Jerry Eze, under the leadership of Prophet Bala Jagaba, on this day, 14th November 2026. The actress led the dedication service during the ceremony, unveiling the plaque that formally marked the commissioning of the building.

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Tonto Dikeh Establishes Ministry As Part Of Growing Involvement

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that the actress established the ministry as part of her growing involvement in Christian activities. In August 2026, she unveiled her New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle Global ministry, which she described as an interdenominational prayer and revival fellowship. In October, Dikeh also shared pictures and videos of a foundation-laying ceremony for a church building project, accompanied by prayers and the anointing of the building materials.

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In a message accompanying the foundation-laying announcement, she dedicated the work to God and expressed appreciation to Eze, whom she described as her spiritual father. Lord, we humbly dedicate this work into Your hands. May it serve ultimate purpose for Your glory, and may every hands be blessed, she wrote. Addressing Eze, she added, Thank you, PAPA, for your selfless leadership and for raising a generation of steadfast soldiers for the Kingdom.

We love and honour you deeply. Eze is the founder of Streams of Joy International and the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations, popularly known as NSPPD, an online prayer movement that attracts participants from different parts of the world. Dikeh has increasingly embraced evangelism alongside her entertainment career, frequently sharing testimonies and messages about her Christian faith on social media.

Dikeh Deepens Commitment To Religious Work And Public Reverence For Mentor

The latest dedication ceremony further underscores her deepening commitment to religious work and her public reverence for Eze, whom she has consistently celebrated as a mentor and spiritual guide. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. Stay informed and ahead of the curve! Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content. Don't miss a headline - join now!