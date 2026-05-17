Nollywood actress Shine Rosman shares her struggle after losing her father at the age of 16, predicting a life of prostitution and poverty as financial struggles fueled her ambitions.

Nollywood actress Shine Rosman, who opened up about her struggles in a recent interview with Chude Jidenowo, revealed how losing her father at a young age affected her life, revealing that many lost hope in her after the sad incident.

Nollywood actress Shine Rosman has opened up about how losing her dad at the tender age of 16 affected her life, revealing that many lost hope in her after the sad incident.

She recalled that amid the grief, some people predicted that she would end up becoming a prostitute since her father was no more. She used the setback and the financial struggles that followed as fuel for her ambitions, stating that she doesn't know how ambitious she would have been if she grew up in a very comfortable environment. Nollywood actors are not as rich as many assume – Shine Rosman





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