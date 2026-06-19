Nollywood Actress Omoni Oboli Criticised for Releasing Movie Featuring Late Actor Alexx Ekubo Shortly After His Burial

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has been criticised for releasing a movie featuring the late actor Alexx Ekubo shortly after his burial. The movie, 'The First Lady', was premiered on Oboli's YouTube channel despite her pledge to donate the proceeds to Ekubo's family. The governor's aide, Ossai Ovie, has expressed disappointment over Oboli's decision, arguing that the timing of the release was inappropriate. He has called out Oboli for using Ekubo's death as a promotional strategy and has urged people to protect the dignity of the dead and stop monetising people's pain. The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some people defending Oboli's decision to release the movie and others condemning it. The debate has raised questions about the ethics of using someone's death as a promotional strategy and whether it is appropriate to monetise people's pain.

A Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie, has criticised Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli for releasing a movie featuring the late actor Alexx Ekubo shortly after his burial, describing the move as an attempt to profit from grief.

Ossai expressed disappointment over Oboli's decision to premiere 'The First Lady' on her YouTube channel, arguing that the timing of the release was inappropriate despite her pledge to donate the proceeds to Ekubo's family. He wrote that using someone's death as a promotional strategy to gain subscribers is disturbing and to cash out under the pretentious promise to donate the earnings is disappointing.

The governor's aide argued that the promise to donate the earnings did not remove what he described as the promotional benefit the release would generate for Oboli's YouTube channel. He stated that grief is not content and a funeral is not a launch event, and that Alexx Ekubo deserves to be remembered for his life, his work and his impact, not repackaged as a trailer for a movie.

Omoni Oboli had announced the release of 'The First Lady' shortly after Ekubo's burial, describing it as the movie that began their friendship over a decade ago. She said in a video that she would be releasing the movie in honour of Ekubo's memory and that the whole proceeds would go to his family.

Ekubo was laid to rest on Thursday in his hometown of Ujari, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, with family members, colleagues and dignitaries in attendance. His family had earlier confirmed that the actor died after battling complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. He was 40. The release of the movie has been met with criticism from Ossai, who has called out Oboli for using Ekubo's death as a promotional strategy.

He has urged people to protect the dignity of the dead and stop monetising people's pain. Ossai's criticism has sparked a debate on social media, with some people defending Oboli's decision to release the movie and others condemning it. The debate has raised questions about the ethics of using someone's death as a promotional strategy and whether it is appropriate to monetise people's pain.

The incident has also highlighted the importance of respecting the dignity of the dead and their families during times of grief. Ossai has called out Oboli for using Ekubo's death as a promotional strategy and has urged people to protect the dignity of the dead and stop monetising people's pain. The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some people defending Oboli's decision to release the movie and others condemning it.

The debate has raised questions about the ethics of using someone's death as a promotional strategy and whether it is appropriate to monetise people's pain. The incident has also highlighted the importance of respecting the dignity of the dead and their families during times of grief.





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Nollywood Actress Omoni Oboli Alexx Ekubo Burial Movie Youtube Proceeds Donation Grief Funeral Launch Event Content Calendar Tragedy Monetising Pain

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