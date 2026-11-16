Nollywood actress and television host Linda Osifo has announced her engagement to her partner, Ose, after a lakeside proposal she described as an answered prayer.

Nollywood actress and television host Linda Osifo has announced her engagement to her partner, Ose. The actress shared the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a video of a romantic lakeside proposal that drew congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

In the clip, Ose knelt before her on a wooden dock decorated with a heart-shaped arch of white roses, candles, scattered petals and a neon sign that read, Will You MARRY ME? Osifo, dressed in a black velvet gown with floral-embroidered sleeves, accepted the ring as the couple embraced and shared a kiss, with sparklers lighting the background. Announcing the engagement, the actress described the moment as an answered prayer. She wrote: Hello friends… It's been a while.

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Life has been happening. And then… God answered a prayer I once whispered in silence. She continued: Not in my timing, not in the way I imagined, but in a way only He could have written. Some blessings are too beautiful to explain.

Some moments remind you that God never forgets the desires of your heart. She added: And some love stories are worth every season of waiting. Today, I look at the man God has blessed me with, and all I can say is… God, You did this for me. Addressing her fiancé, she wrote: To the man I get to call my forever, Mr Ose, I would choose you in every lifetime.

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Osifo Responds To Marriage Pressure

I SAID YES TO FOREVER! The post has drawn congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues, including actress Chioma Akpotha. Osifo, who rose to fame as a television host and actress, has kept her relationship largely private until now. The engagement announcement comes after she previously addressed public conversations surrounding her relationship status and pressure to get married.

In July 2024, ahead of her 33rd birthday, the actress responded to people questioning her unmarried status and pressuring her to have children. She shared a message encouraging single women to remain focused on their individual journeys, declaring that she was happy with her life. In a 2021 interview with The Nation, Osifo had also spoken about prioritising her acting career, saying she was not in a relationship at the time and was not actively searching for one.

Actress Prioritizes Career And Faith

She said: I am okay. I am not in a relationship, but at the same time, I am not looking for one. I am married to my Lord and Saviour because my focus at this stage is in a particular line, which is my career, and I just know that the right person comes in at the right time.

Born in Benin City, Edo State, Osifo is an actress and television host who has established herself in Nollywood through film and television productions. Reflecting on the journey leading to the engagement, she said the relationship was an answer to a prayer she had once made privately, adding that the experience had reminded her that God's timing was different from her expectations.

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She also described their relationship as a love story worth waiting for, adding that some blessings were too beautiful to explain. Her engagement announcement has added a new chapter to her personal life, with the actress celebrating the beginning of what she described as forever with her fiancé.