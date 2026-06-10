Nollywood Actress Doris Ogala Faces Arrest Threat Over Court Absence in Cybercrime Case

A Lagos Federal High Court has warned actress Doris Ogala that she may be arrested if she fails to appear at the next hearing in her cybercrime case involving Pastor Chris Okafor. The court adjourned the matter after her lawyer cited medical reasons, though the prosecution contested this, noting her recent participation in a political primary. The charges include cyberstalking, cyberbullying, spreading false information, and attempted extortion.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a stern warning to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala , stating that she could face arrest if she fails to appear at the next sitting in her ongoing legal dispute involving cleric Pastor Chris Okafor .

This warning follows her absence from court for the second consecutive time, which has delayed her planned arraignment on charges brought by the Federal Government. The allegations against Ogala are framed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention and Administration) Amendment Act, 2024. The core of the case revolves around accusations of cyberstalking, cyberbullying, disseminating false information, and attempted extortion tied to online publications related to Pastor Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation International Church.

During the recent hearing presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, Ogala's legal representative, N.C. Atulomah, communicated that his client was undergoing medical treatment at a Federal Medical Centre. He requested additional time and assured the court that she would be present at the subsequent hearing.

However, the prosecution, led by Tolulope Mokolu, challenged this explanation. Mokolu argued that evidence before the court indicated Ogala had already been discharged from the hospital and was only receiving outpatient care. The prosecution further highlighted that Ogala was recently observed participating in a political party primary election, casting doubt on the claim that her health entirely prevented her court attendance.

While the court granted the adjournment request, the prosecution made it clear that they would pursue a bench warrant should the actress miss the next scheduled date. The matter has been postponed to a later date. It is important to note that the charges remain unproven, and Doris Ogala has not yet entered a formal plea.

This situation underscores the tension between personal health claims and legal obligations, while also drawing public attention due to the involvement of a prominent actress and a well-known religious figure. The case continues to evolve under the framework of Nigeria's cybercrime legislation, setting a precedent for how such allegations are handled in the digital age





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Doris Ogala Pastor Chris Okafor Nollywood Cybercrime Federal High Court Lagos Cyberstalking Bench Warrant Grace Nation International Church

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