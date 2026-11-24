Nollywood actress Adenike Babajide, popularly known as Anike Sinleke, has died after battling ovarian cancer. Her death was announced by fellow actress Bukky Fagbuyi on Instagram, making her the latest Yoruba film figure lost to cancer in recent months.

Nollywood actress Adenike Babajide, popularly known as Anike Sinleke, has died after reportedly battling ovarian cancer. Fellow actress Bukky Fagbuyi announced her death on Sunday in a post shared on Instagram.

Fagbuyi hosts the Instagram Live programme Rubbin Minds With Bukky, and she disclosed that the late actress had been scheduled to appear as a guest on the programme on the day her death was announced. In her post, Fagbuyi wrote: Unfortunately, Nollywood Actress Adenike Abike Babajide A.K. A Anike Sinleke, who was supposed to join us today on our Instagram Live programme RUBBIN MINDS WITH BUKKY, has passed after a battle with Ovarian Cancer.

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Yoruba Film Industry Cancer Deaths

Sinleke is the latest in a string of Yoruba film industry figures to have died of cancer in recent months. Actress and filmmaker Temitope Osoba died in early August at the age of 40 after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, which she had spoken about publicly. She began acting in 2005 and featured in films including Ogun Mi and Gucci Girls.

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Later that month, on August 23, veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, also died after reportedly battling stage-four cancer. Barely two weeks later, actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem also died of breast cancer. Her death was announced by the Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria. Tributes have continued to pour in for Sinleke.

Omoborty reacted, saying, Oh No!!! Actresses Regina Chukwu and Seliat also expressed their sadness with crying emojis. A Nollywood fan, Bakky Adeoye, wrote, My condolences, babe. May her soul rest in peace with her ancestors.

Social Media Tributes Pour In

Aku ara fe ra ku though I don't know her. Adore by Ayeesha also recalled one of the actress's popular roles, writing, Wa sinleke fun mi. Anike Sinleke before adding, OMG. RIP beautiful Queen.

During her career, Babajide honed her acting craft under veteran actor Remmy Shitta and featured in several productions alongside filmmaker Deji Adenuga. She also ventured into film production in the Yoruba movie industry before taking a break from acting to pursue her Higher National Diploma. Beyond acting, she helped promote Lagos culture and empower women through the Sisi Eko beauty pageant, which she founded around 2011.

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The initiative, reportedly supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, provided a platform for young women to showcase their knowledge of culture, tourism, and education alongside the traditional beauty competition. Her breakout movie helped establish her name in the Yoruba film industry, and her role in it remained one of her most remembered performances. Fans and colleagues recalled her contributions to Nollywood as news of her passing spread across social media on Sunday.

Funeral Arrangements Yet Unannounced

The death of Anike Sinleke has once again drawn attention to the toll cancer has taken on the Yoruba film industry in recent months, with four prominent figures lost within a short period. Funeral arrangements and further details about her passing have not yet been announced. The news of her death has left many in the Nollywood community and her fans in mourning.