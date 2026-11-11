Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman celebrate eighth wedding anniversary

Nollywood actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman mark eight years of marriage with romantic social media posts and a video of memories. Suleiman says the years still feel like eight days.

Nollywood actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman have celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, marking the milestone with a romantic video documenting memorable moments from their relationship.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday, November 11, to share a compilation of photographs and videos capturing different stages of their journey together. Actor Ibrahim Suleiman also marked the occasion by sharing a romantic wedding video on his Instagram page. Expressing his love for his wife, Suleiman said their eight years of marriage still felt like eight days, adding that he would choose her again in every lifetime.

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Eight Years of Marriage: A Celebration of Love and Commitment

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message celebrating their eight years of marriage and reaffirming their commitment to each other. The message read, "Eight years married, and somehow, it still feels like eight days. Loving you is still my favourite thing. Eight years of us, and I'd choose you all over again, in every lifetime.

Happy anniversary to us, my love.

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" Their anniversary celebration comes eight years after the actors exchanged marital vows on November 11, 2018, in a ceremony attended by family members, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Their love story began through their association with the production, where Suleiman played Damini White while Ejiofor portrayed Bimpe Adekoya. Over the years, both actors have regularly celebrated their relationship on social media, sharing affectionate messages that offer glimpses into their marriage and family life.

During their sixth wedding anniversary in 2024, Ejiofor expressed gratitude for their relationship, describing their marriage as something she had prayed for. She also acknowledged that their relationship had experienced disagreements and challenging moments but maintained that she would continue choosing her husband.

"I still choose you, on the days you're annoying, on the days we have misunderstandings, on the days we struggle to understand each other. Because these days are so few and far between, I know that what we have is different and rare. I will always choose you," she added. Suleiman also marked the occasion with a tribute to his wife, describing their relationship as a union strengthened by faith, understanding and love.

The actors welcomed their first child, a son named Keon, in July 2020, two years after their wedding. Suleiman announced their son's arrival at the time with the words, "And then we were three… thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh.

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" The couple's eighth anniversary adds another milestone to their relationship, which has grown from a friendship and television partnership into marriage and parenthood.