Nollywood Actor Kunle Afod Slams Ondo State Governor Over Neglect in Ose LGA

Actor Kunle Afod criticizes Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the poor state of hospitals, roads, schools, and essential services in Ose Local Government Area, highlighting prolonged power outages and infrastructure decay.

Popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afod , has publicly voiced his concerns and grievances regarding the severely deteriorated conditions of essential infrastructure and public services within the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State .

Reports indicate that Afod, who had been actively engaging with the state government for approximately a month in an attempt to address these pressing issues, took to social media on Monday evening to directly address Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, expressing his dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of attention and action concerning the welfare of the citizens residing in the affected communities. Afod's statement highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the prolonged absence of basic necessities and the detrimental impact on the quality of life for residents. The actor's impassioned plea underscores the urgent need for immediate intervention and a comprehensive plan to rectify the existing deficiencies.\Afod's condemnation of the current state of affairs was particularly harsh, focusing on the absence of fundamental amenities and infrastructure critical for the well-being of the inhabitants of Ose LGA. The actor brought to light the alarming fact that several communities have endured a staggering twenty years without a stable power supply, further emphasizing the dire circumstances of Idoani, which has reportedly been plunged into darkness for the past eight years. In a direct appeal to Governor Aiyedatiwa, Afod challenged the government's inaction, questioning the rationale behind ignoring the plight of the local population. He explicitly called upon the Chairman of Ose Local Government, Hon. CK Ojo, to jointly review the situation, further underscoring the severity of the infrastructure and public service crisis. To emphasize his points, Afod shared visual evidence in the form of a video, showcasing the appalling conditions of educational institutions, exemplified by the CAC nursery and primary school in Idoani, and several other schools within the Ose LGA. He described the alarming situation where all the teachers had deserted their duty posts and children no longer attend school because of the poor conditions. He further described the complete absence of accessible roads to these communities, and criticized the current state administration for managing state resources poorly. \Adding to the litany of grievances, Afod also addressed the collapse of the healthcare system within Ose LGA. He stated that the general hospitals in Idoani had been closed down, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the residents in accessing necessary medical services. To compound the situation, Afod noted the absence of commercial banks in the area, depriving residents of basic financial services. In his closing statements, Afod urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to collaborate with the Chairman, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members, and the Senator representing the constituency to formulate a collaborative and effective action plan to improve the living conditions of the Ose Local Government residents. He expressed his frustration by asking the question: how long will Ose Local Government continue like this?, concluding with a call for immediate action. The urgency of the situation is clear with the actor's statement and the dire conditions of the people of Ose Local Government. His action highlights the increasing concern and desperation of the affected citizens, demanding that the authorities take immediate action to alleviate the suffering and improve the standards of living in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.





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Kunle Afod Ondo State Lucky Aiyedatiwa Ose LGA Infrastructure Healthcare Education

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