Cross River Governor Otu Dissolves Task Force Over Demolition, Orders Compensation

Governor Bassey Otu dissolved the Cross River State Planning and Development Control Task Force after it demolished a nearly completed private property, suspended further demolition work and ordered compensation for the owner.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has dissolved the state Planning and Development Control Task Force following the controversial demolition of a nearly completed private property.

The governor also halted further demolition work on the affected building and ordered that its owner be compensated for the damage. The incident raised concerns over the treatment of property owners and the exercise of regulatory powers by government officials. Otu said he received the report of the demolition with deep concern, adding that the action prompted his decision.

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Governor Dissolves Planning Task Force

In a statement, the governor said no government agency or public official had the authority to act outside the law, irrespective of the circumstances surrounding an alleged violation of physical planning regulations. He stressed that every official must understand that authority comes with responsibility, discipline and accountability. Otu ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Planning and Development Control Task Force responsible for the incident.

He directed the suspension of further demolition activities on the affected property and the payment of appropriate compensation for the damages caused. The governor said alleged violations of physical planning regulations must be addressed through lawful procedures. He warned against arbitrary actions that undermine the rights, dignity and legitimate interests of citizens. Otu said his administration was built on the principles of fairness, accountability, respect for the rule of law and putting the people first.

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He added that public office was a position of trust and not a licence for arbitrary action. He warned that the state will not tolerate any conduct by public officials that amounts to abuse of power, intimidation or disregard for the rights of the people. He said the incident underscored the need for discipline and responsibility in the exercise of authority.

Otu Reaffirms Commitment To Justice

Otu reaffirmed his commitment to protecting every Cross Riverian, ensuring justice and building a government that listens, takes responsibility and does what is right. He maintained that nobody in Cross River State is above the law and that accountability is non-negotiable under his administration. The decision followed widespread concern over the demolition of the property by the task force.

The governor said his government would remain responsive to the concerns of the people and would uphold the rule of law at all times.