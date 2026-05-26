NOA Urges Nigerians to Stay Alert Against Ebola Threat Despite No Confirmed Cases

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kano State has issued a public health advisory urging Nigerians to remain alert and take preventive measures against the threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), despite there being no confirmed case in the country.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kano State has urged Nigerians to remain alert and take preventive measures against the threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), despite there being no confirmed case in the country.

The state director of the agency, Mariya Bello Maikudi, gave the warning in a public health advisory issued on Tuesday. She said the alert became necessary due to growing global concerns and the increased risk of cross-border transmission through international travel. According to her, Nigeria has been placed on high alert by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention as a precaution to protect public health.

Although no confirmed case has been reported in Nigeria at this time, the country has been placed on high alert. Ebola is a serious and often fatal disease spread through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, or secretions of an infected person or animal. Common symptoms include sudden fever, weakness, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and, in some cases, unexplained bleeding from parts of the body.

NOA advised Nigerians to maintain good hygiene and take simple preventive steps to reduce the risk of infection. It urged citizens to wash hands regularly with soap under clean running water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and to avoid physical contact with anyone showing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, bleeding, or extreme weakness.

The agency also warned against touching blood, body fluids, or personal items of sick persons without proper protection and advised people to avoid handling or consuming bushmeat or animals found dead or sick. It further called on the public to report any suspected case immediately to the nearest health facility and to cooperate with health officials during screening and contact tracing.

The agency also gave specific guidance to travellers returning from countries with confirmed Ebola outbreaks, urging them to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention if they notice any symptoms. It advised them to maintain a high level of suspicion, especially for patients with recent travel history, use appropriate personal protective equipment, and promptly isolate and report suspected cases. Maikudi emphasised that the cooperation of all Nigerians is key to preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Early reporting, responsible behaviour, and strict adherence to public health advisories remain the nation’s strongest defence





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