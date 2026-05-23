No Rift within APC in Ogun State: Amosun

Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has claimed there is no rift within the All Progressives Congress in the state and insisted the party is speaking with one voice to secure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election. He made the claims while addressing party members and supporters during the APC presidential primaries in Ward 6, Itoko Abeokuta South local government area of the state.

Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has said there is no rift within the All Progressives Congress in the state, insisting the party is speaking with one voice to secure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

He made the claims while addressing party members and supporters during the APC presidential primaries in Ward 6, Itoko Abeokuta South local government area of the state. According to him, the ongoing primary election held across the country is a demonstration of solidarity for the President





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All Progressives Congress Akinwale Amosun President Election Solidarity President Tinubu Abeokuta South Federal Constituency Afolabi Moruf Afuape Unity Participation Growing Acceptance

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