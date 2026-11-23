The Nigeria Democratic Congress Campaign Council dismisses reports of a disagreement with Peter Obi over campaign funding, saying both remain united ahead of the 2027 election.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council on Monday dismissed reports of a disagreement between its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the party over campaign funding, insisting that both sides remain united ahead of the 2027 general election.

NDC Dismisses Rift With Peter Obi Over Funding

The party said Obi had neither complained about inadequate campaign funds nor expressed dissatisfaction with how it handled campaign finances, describing reports of a rift as an attempt to divide the opposition camp. The clarification comes amid growing concerns over the control and management of campaign donations following a fundraising initiative launched by activist Aisha Yesufu for Obi's presidential bid.

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In a statement issued on Monday, the spokesperson for the NDC Campaign Council, Constance Ikokwu, said the reports suggesting a disagreement between the party and its candidate were false. She said, Let me state categorically that Peter Obi has not complained about a lack of campaign funds or expressed any dissatisfaction with the party over funding. Ikokwu maintained that Obi remained committed to the campaign, adding that his nationwide engagements demonstrated his determination to secure victory in the 2027 election.

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She said, Let's be clear, no presidential candidate in this race is campaigning with the energy, consistency and intensity that Obi is bringing to this election. His commitment to reaching Nigerians across the country is there for all to see, and he is doing that superbly. The campaign so far is a resounding success. She urged Nigerians to disregard what she described as manufactured controversies, insisting that the party and its candidate were focused on winning the election.

Ikokwu said, The relationship between the party and its presidential candidate remains focused on one overriding objective: winning the 2027 presidential election and offering Nigerians a credible alternative. Those attempting to engineer a needless quarrel should not mistake their wishful thinking for reality. We are united, focused and determined. The NDC National Campaign Council spokesperson also stressed that Obi has not complained about a lack of campaign funds or expressed any dissatisfaction with the party over funding.

She said with barely six weeks to the election, this is certainly not the time for manufactured controversies or distractions. The party has its responsibilities, including the running and administration of its structures. Ikokwu added that Nigerians want a new direction and nothing will distract the party from taking that message to every corner of this country. She said those attempting to engineer a needless quarrel should not mistake their wishful thinking for reality.

Aisha Yesufu Fundraising Drive Sparks NDC Concerns

We are united, focused and determined, she said. The rebuttal comes about two weeks after a fresh dispute over the control and management of campaign donations emerged in the opposition camp. Former Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, had warned the NDC against allowing Yesufu and other loyalists of Obi to operate parallel fundraising structures without the party's approval.

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The warning followed Yesufu's launch of a public fundraising drive, during which she urged Nigerians to contribute towards financing Obi's 2027 presidential campaign. Yesufu had argued that Obi should not be left to shoulder the financial burden of the campaign alone, urging supporters to take ownership of the political project through individual contributions, irrespective of the amounts involved.

The initiative, however, raised questions about compliance with the NDC's earlier directive that all campaign donations should be channelled through designated party accounts. While the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, expressed confidence that Yesufu had the blessing of the party leadership, Abure, in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, cautioned that allowing individuals to control campaign funds outside the party's supervision could reproduce the crisis that rocked the Labour Party after the 2023 general elections.

NDC Reiterates Unity And Focus On 2027 Win

The NDC Campaign Council insisted that the relationship between the party and its presidential candidate remains focused on winning the 2027 presidential election and offering Nigerians a credible alternative. The spokesperson said the campaign is a resounding success and that Obi is campaigning with unmatched energy, consistency and intensity. She said the party has its responsibilities, including the running and administration of its structures, and that this is not the time for manufactured controversies or distractions.

Ikokwu said Nigerians want a new direction and nothing will distract the party from taking that message to every corner of this country. She said those attempting to engineer a needless quarrel should not mistake their wishful thinking for reality. We are united, focused and determined, she said. The statement was issued on Monday by the NDC Campaign Council spokesperson, Constance Ikokwu.