No prescribed dress code for 2025 recruitment exercise, CDCFIB clarifies

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has clarified that there is no prescribed dress code for applicants participating in the medical screening exercise for its 2025 recruitment exercise.

The Civil Defence , Correctional , Fire and Immigration Services Board has clarified that there is no prescribed dress code for applicants participating in the medical screening exercise for its 2025 recruitment exercise .

The Board made the clarification in a public notice issued on Friday by its Head of Press, Mrs Okeh Juliet. According to the notice, the medical screening exercise for applicants seeking employment into the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will commence on June 22, 2026. The Board advised applicants to attend the exercise in normal and decent attire, stressing that no specific dress code has been approved.

The Board also directed candidates not to come with their credentials, explaining that document verification would not be conducted during the medical screening exercise. Applicants are advised to appear for the exercise in their normal and decent attire. They are also advised not to come with their credentials, as no document verification will be conducted during the medical screening exercise.

The CDCFIB warned applicants to disregard any information directing them to wear a particular dress code or bring their credentials for the screening. It urged all applicants to rely only on information released through its official channels and wished candidates success in the screening exercise. The recruitment exercise attracted massive interest, with more than 1.9 million applications reportedly received nationwide.

After the initial screening process, about 1.12 million candidates reportedly proceeded to the Computer-Based Test conducted in November 2025, while thousands were subsequently shortlisted for the medical screening exercise. The medical screening exercise is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22, 2026, following a verification period from June 15 to June 20 for shortlisted candidates to confirm their status and select preferred dates and venues through the recruitment portal





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Civil Defence Correctional Fire And Immigration Services Board 2025 Recruitment Exercise Medical Screening Exercise Dress Code

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