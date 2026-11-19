Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has directed hospitals and medical personnel to treat gunshot victims immediately without requiring a police report, citing the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act 2017.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu has urged hospitals and medical personnel across Nigeria to treat gunshot victims immediately without demanding a police report. He made the call in a video message addressed to police officers, healthcare workers and the general public.

The directive is backed by an existing law. Opening his address, the IGP said he was speaking on a matter of life and death. The issue was the treatment of gunshot victims in the nation's hospitals. The message was directed to fellow officers, to medical personnel across the country and to every Nigerian listening.

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IGI Disu Urges Immediate Treatment Without Police Report

The police chief said the law does not require a police report before a gunshot victim can receive treatment. He stated this clearly and directly. IGP Disu said, When a gunshot victim is brought to any hospital, the law does not require a police report before treatment. Speaking directly to doctors and healthcare workers, he enjoined them to treat gunshot victims immediately without waiting for a police report.

He described the issue as one where delays could cost lives. He appealed to healthcare workers to prioritise saving lives rather than waiting for police documentation. The IGP added that every second counts in such emergencies. He explained that the duty of the police is not to create fear but to protect lives.

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The Force wishes to reassure citizens of their safety at all times. He called on police officers and medical personnel to uphold the law. He stressed that administrative procedures should not prevent victims from receiving urgent medical attention. The IGP also addressed members of the public.

IGI Assures Public No Punishment For Helping Injured

He encouraged anyone who sees an injured person to come to the person's aid without hesitation. He assured Nigerians that helping an injured person will not result in punishment. He said, If you see someone injured, do not hesitate to help. You will not be punished for helping.

He closed his message with a short instruction to treat first and save lives. The directive is backed by an existing law known as the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017. This law requires all public and private hospitals to treat gunshot victims immediately to prevent avoidable deaths. Under the Act, non-compliance can lead to up to 15 years imprisonment and or a fine.

This means that hospitals, whether public or private, are legally bound to attend to such patients on arrival. Officials who refuse or delay care may face prosecution. Refusing or delaying care to a gunshot victim is a punishable offence under Nigerian law. The IGP's message therefore combines a police directive with the force of the 2017 law.

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Law Requires Hospitals To Treat Gunshot Victims Immediately

It tells medical personnel that they do not need to wait for police clearance before attending to a patient with gunshot wounds. It tells the public that offering help to an injured person carries no penalty. The Inspector-General assured Nigerians that the responsibility of the police is to protect lives and not create fear among citizens.