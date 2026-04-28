Public affairs analyst Aminu Kuta clarifies that the Nigerian federal government has not introduced a new vehicle tax, dismissing circulating reports as false and urging citizens to rely on verified government sources for policy updates.

Recent reports circulating within Nigeria have caused considerable public concern regarding the alleged introduction of a new vehicle tax . However, a prominent public affairs analyst and economic advocate, Aminu Kuta, has unequivocally refuted these claims, stating that the federal government has not implemented any such tax.

Kuta released a statement on Tuesday directly addressing the misinformation, emphasizing that neither the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) nor the Federal Ministry of Finance has issued any policy enacting a new vehicle tax. This clarification comes amidst a surge of unverified information spreading amongst the populace, particularly since the implementation of Nigeria’s updated tax laws earlier in the year. The analyst’s statement serves as a crucial intervention to dispel anxieties and ensure citizens are accurately informed about government fiscal policies.

The proliferation of false information, Kuta warns, is a growing problem, with malicious actors increasingly utilizing fabricated messages and deceptive websites to exploit unsuspecting citizens. He strongly advises the public to prioritize information obtained from official and verified government channels as the sole source of truth regarding policy changes. Relying on unofficial sources, he cautions, can lead to confusion, financial vulnerability, and a general erosion of trust in legitimate governmental institutions.

Kuta’s detailed response specifically addresses the circulating reports, stating definitively that the claims of a new vehicle tax are entirely unfounded. He underscores the importance of due diligence and critical thinking when encountering information, especially in the digital age where misinformation can spread rapidly and widely. The analyst’s intervention is particularly timely, given the sensitivity surrounding taxation and the potential for public unrest fueled by inaccurate reporting.

The statement is a clear attempt to proactively manage public perception and prevent unnecessary panic. The situation highlights a broader challenge facing governments globally – the need to combat the spread of misinformation and maintain public trust. Nigeria’s experience with unverified claims following the implementation of new tax laws serves as a cautionary tale for other nations. The reliance on official channels for information, as advocated by Kuta, is a vital component of responsible governance and citizen engagement.

Furthermore, the statement implicitly calls for increased media literacy among the population, empowering individuals to discern credible sources from those peddling falsehoods. The fact that these false claims emerged so soon after the implementation of new tax laws suggests a deliberate attempt to undermine public confidence in the government’s fiscal policies. Kuta’s swift and decisive response is therefore commendable, and his call for vigilance is a necessary step in safeguarding citizens from exploitation and ensuring a well-informed public discourse.

The ongoing monitoring of online spaces for misinformation and the proactive dissemination of accurate information will be crucial in preventing similar incidents in the future. The analyst’s statement is not merely a denial of a specific claim; it is a broader appeal for responsible information consumption and a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability. The situation also underscores the need for stronger cybersecurity measures to combat the proliferation of fake websites designed to deceive the public





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