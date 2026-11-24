NNPC Limited says no crude oil proceeds are missing from the Duke Oil Direct Sale Direct Purchase programme, explaining that $2.04bn represents the gross value of 29 cargoes settled through product offsets, not lost revenue.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has denied claims that 2.04 billion dollars in crude oil proceeds involving its trading subsidiary, Duke Oil Company Incorporated, now NNPC Trading S.A.

, is missing. The national oil company insisted that all transactions under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase programme were fully accounted for and reconciled. In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, titled Duke Oil Cargoes Are Fully Accounted For, NNPC said the apparent gaps in dollar receipts cited in recent media reports arose from the settlement arrangement under the programme.

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NNPC Trading SA Cargoes Fully Accounted For

Under that arrangement, the value of crude supplied was offset against the cost of refined petroleum products delivered to Nigeria. NNPC stated categorically that no sum is missing, unaccounted for, or unpaid in respect of crude cargoes lifted by Duke Oil Company Incorporated, now NNPC Trading S.A. , under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase programme. It said no separate receipt appears because the crude sale proceeds were set off against the product purchase price, as the contracts provide.

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The company said the 2.04 billion dollars cited in the reports represented the gross value of 29 crude cargoes and did not constitute missing or unpaid revenue. It added that the reports in question themselves acknowledged that the records pointed to reconciliation of transactions within the NNPC Group rather than any financial loss. NNPC described those acknowledgements as the clearest rebuttal to the allegations.

Providing a breakdown, NNPC said all 59 crude cargoes lifted under the programme were accounted for and reconciled with their respective beneficiaries. Thirty cargoes were paid for in United States dollars. Proceeds from 28 cargoes, valued at approximately 1.96 billion dollars, were remitted in naira into the NNPC Group Treasury or NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services accounts.

Duke Oil Bonga Tax Oil Payment Details

The remaining cargo, a February 2023 Bonga tax-oil lifting valued at approximately 75.9 million dollars, was paid directly into the then-designated dollar account of the Federal Inland Revenue Service. NNPC maintained that the transactions were properly documented and that the absence of separate dollar receipts for some cargoes should not be interpreted as evidence of missing funds.

Under the DSDP programme, Duke Oil and other participating traders lifted Nigerian crude oil and supplied refined petroleum products, including petrol, for the domestic market. Crude oil was priced in dollars, while the petroleum products supplied were sold in naira. The value of the products delivered was subsequently reconciled against the corresponding crude oil value, with the full cycle recorded in the audited financial statements of the relevant entities.

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Duke Oil Incorporated As Wholly Owned Subsidiary

NNPC also defended the role of Duke Oil following reports describing the company as NNPC operating under another name. It said Duke Oil was incorporated in 1989 as a wholly owned trading subsidiary of NNPC. Its ownership has been documented in the company corporate history, its audited financial statements and the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative 2023 industry report. Characterising Duke Oil as NNPC wearing another name frames a long-disclosed fact as a revelation, the company said.

It argued that using a dedicated trading subsidiary was standard practice in the international oil industry and that transactions between related companies were disclosed as related-party transactions in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The clarification comes amid heightened public scrutiny of NNPC crude oil sales, domestic petroleum supply arrangements and financial remittances, particularly following the removal of petrol subsidy and the introduction of new arrangements for supplying crude to domestic refineries.

Direct Sale Direct Purchase Programme Transparency Questions

The DSDP programme was introduced to address Nigeria domestic fuel supply challenges by exchanging crude oil for refined petroleum products, reducing the immediate need for cash payments for imported petrol. However, the structure has attracted questions over transparency, the accounting of crude allocations, the value of products supplied and the reconciliation of transactions involving NNPC and its trading partners.

NNPC said it remained committed to transparent financial reporting and to accounting for crude oil liftings, product deliveries and payments to every beneficiary. While acknowledging the importance of responsible journalism and constructive public scrutiny, the company warned against what it described as false and misleading publications capable of damaging its reputation. NNPC said it would not tolerate such publications and reserved the right to take legal action against those responsible.