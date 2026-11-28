Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 at home by Brentford as Harry Wilson scored twice, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Premier League bottom three and winless in 11 league matches.

Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 at home by Brentford on Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge, leaving the 20-time English champions still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone and winless in 11 Premier League matches.

Harry Wilson Double Seals Brentford Win

Harry Wilson struck a first-half double before late goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade sealed Brentford's first win at Old Trafford for 89 years. Wilson, the former West Ham striker, scored twice in the space of 12 minutes to give Brentford a 2-0 lead after 32 minutes of action. Wilson scored the opener off an effort from range on 19 minutes and doubled the lead with a simple finish 13 minutes later.

Also read Brentford crush Man United 4-0 in Pochettino's Old Trafford debut

Both goals came courtesy of Dango Ouattara's assists. Brentford were missing first-choice striker Igor Thiago through suspension, but it mattered little as his deputy Wilson took advantage of United's disorganised defence. Pochettino replaced the sacked Michael Carrick earlier this month, tasked with turning around the fortunes of a club in steep decline. The Argentine could barely have imagined a worse start after also losing 4-0 away to Liverpool in his first match in charge last weekend.

Only Crystal Palace sit below United and Pochettino's men could slip to the foot of the table if the Eagles beat Hull on Sunday. Pochettino came out fighting after a series of refereeing decisions went against his side in the Liverpool defeat and also in a controversial 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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United Hope Fades Amidst Brentford Attack

The Red Devils were hoping to build on their commendable Champions League performance away at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night, but Keith Andrews' men put their hosts to the sword in commanding fashion. United started the tie on an encouraging note but could not convert their early chances. The end of Carrick's reign was marked by brief flickers of United resistance in comebacks to beat Roma and salvage a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils started the second half as the first but could not find the breach in Brentford's defence. Caoimhin Kelleher denied Patrick Dorgu's attempt on goal while Youri Tielemans' long-range strike came off the bar. Tielemans had earlier smashed against the crossbar as United pressed for a route back into the game in the second half.

The introduction of Shea Lacey added bite to United's attack as the teenager forced Caoimhin Kelleher to two saves as the Red Devils piled pressure on Brentford's defence. But their inability to defend ended any hope of a fightback. The hosts withstood the pressure and added the third to pull the tie away from United's reach as Kristoffer Ajer latched onto Dango Ouattara's flick in the 82nd minute.

Ajer was given way too much space to fire in from a corner. Michael Kayode's dashing run disrupted United's defence line as the Italian full-back placed a pass to Kevin Schade, who marginally beat the offside trap to seal a 4-0 win at Old Trafford in stoppage time. Schade's goal meant United became the first side in history to concede at least twice in seven successive halves of Premier League football.

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Pochettino Joins Disastrous Managers List

Old Trafford was largely empty by the time the final whistle went, but boos rained down from those who remained. Brentford climbed to fifth and within one point of the top four with the victory. Pochettino joins John Chapman and Erik ten Hag as the only previous United managers to have lost their first two league games in charge.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss described the lure of United as still too good to turn down as he deserted his duties as the USA coach to make the move to Manchester. The 54-year-old has been given a stark illustration of the job he has ahead of him to just save one of the world's biggest clubs from relegation for the first time since 1974, let alone restoring the three-time European champions to their former glories.

Elsewhere, Sean Longstaff scored twice as Leeds climbed into the top six with a resounding 3-0 win over Coventry. Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring by heading in Longstaff's free-kick before the former Newcastle midfielder struck twice either side of half-time.