New Nigeria Peoples Party challenges INEC to prove BVAS functionality during Saturday's nationwide mock, citing past failures and environmental malfunctions.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party has officially committed to a rigorous evaluation of the Independent National Electoral Commission as it prepares for Saturday's nationwide mock accreditation exercise. Dr. Agbo Major, the National Chairman of the party, stated that his organization intends to provide the electoral body with another opportunity to demonstrate the reliability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System despite a documented history of technical failures.

During a phone interview with LEADERSHIP on Thursday November 26, Dr. Agbo Major revealed that the party had previously voiced serious concerns regarding the system directly with the INEC Chairman and the Inspector-General of Police. These discussions occurred approximately seventy-two hours before the interview, allowing the party to address specific incidents where the technology failed to accredit voters, suddenly stopped working, and potentially allowed for the manipulation of the electoral process.

Also read INEC fixes November 28 for Ekiti BVAS mock accreditation exercise

Technical Vulnerabilities and Environmental Controls

The core of the technical debate centers on the hardware's susceptibility to environmental conditions. The INEC Chairman acknowledged that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System is configured to operate optimally only within specific temperature ranges. He explained that excessive heat causes the devices to malfunction in a manner similar to standard Android phones, leading to the widespread issues observed in previous elections.

To mitigate these environmental risks, the electoral commission has approved the construction of dedicated storage facilities designed to maintain strict temperate conditions. These specialized storage units are intended to preserve the equipment at the required temperature until election day, thereby ensuring that the hardware remains functional and reliable when deployed at polling units across the nation.

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Addressing Integrity Concerns and Fake Registrations

Beyond technical glitches, the party also raised alarms regarding the integrity of the voter register, specifically citing the presence of fake names, faces, and polling units. Dr. Agbo Major noted that these discrepancies have significantly eroded public trust in the electoral process. The INEC Chairman admitted to the discovery of these fake registrations but assured political parties that the register has been reclaimed.

Furthermore, the electoral body confirmed that staff members involved in the fraudulent activities are currently facing internal probes and will face reprimands. This admission highlights the ongoing efforts to cleanse the voter database and restore confidence among political stakeholders and the general public before the actual voting commences.

Strategic Monitoring and Future Actions

In response to these assurances, the New Nigeria Peoples Party has mobilized its state chapters to monitor the mock accreditation exercise closely. The party has organized observers to be present in two polling units in every ward to test the commission's claims regarding the system's stability and the accuracy of the voter register. This widespread deployment ensures comprehensive coverage and minimizes the risk of oversight during the trial run.

Dr. Agbo Major emphasized that the party will not preempt any actions if the mock exercise fails to meet the required standards. Instead, they will follow constitutional procedures, issue an official statement, and guide Nigerians on the appropriate next steps. The outcome of this test will serve as a critical indicator of the electoral body's preparedness for future national elections.