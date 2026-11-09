NNPP says Atiku ruling does not prove Presidency interference

NNPP founder Boniface Aniebonam said political criticism and social media comments do not change the Federal High Court ruling that nullified the ADC leadership and Atiku Abubakar's emergence as its 2027 presidential candidate. He urged the party to pursue legal remedies and called for restraint ahead of the elections.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party says political sentiment and social media comments blaming President Bola Tinubu or the Presidency will not change a court ruling that nullified the African Democratic Congress leadership and the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The NNPP said those who brought the case are Nigerians entitled to exercise their legal rights. In a statement on Monday, NNPP Board of Trustees Chairman and founder Dr. Boniface Aniebonam urged Nigerians to examine the judgment objectively rather than attribute unfavourable decisions against opposition parties to alleged interference by the Presidency. Aniebonam said public debate too often judges court decisions mainly by their political consequences.

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Aniebonam Urges Objective Examination Of Ruling

He said judges may be praised when a judgment favours a particular interest, then accused of serving a political agenda when the result goes against that interest. A ruling with political consequences does not, by itself, show that it was politically procured, Aniebonam said. Nor does a decision affecting a prominent aspirant's political fortunes provide material evidence that the Presidency engineered it. If there is evidence of executive interference or judicial compromise, it should be presented and scrutinised, he said.

Political suspicion should not be treated as established fact simply because respected commentators repeat it. Aniebonam also distinguished criticism of a judgment's reasoning from questioning the integrity of the judge who delivered it. He said the first is legitimate legal criticism, while the second requires credible evidence. The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on November 5 that the ADC leadership led by former Senate President David Mark was invalid, nullifying decisions made under its authority.

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Those decisions included Atiku's emergence as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections. Justice Peter Lifu declared the Mark-led Caretaker Committee illegal and invalidated the process through which it conducted the party's presidential primary. The judgment also nullified the emergence of former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, the appointments of other national officers and the nominations of candidates presented by the ADC for the 2027 elections.

Court Nullifies ADC Caretaker Committee And Primary Process

The case was filed as FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC Deputy National Chairman for the North-East. He challenged the process through which Mark and other caretaker committee members assumed control of the party. Aniebonam urged the Mark-led ADC to continue its legal proceedings, including taking the matter to the Supreme Court, or to seek a stay of execution so it could preserve its opportunity to participate in the elections.

He said pursuing legal remedies was preferable to blaming the Presidency for the ruling. He recalled that the NNPP had faced a prolonged legal battle over its own leadership but had not blamed the Presidency. Internal disagreements are common in political parties, particularly after primaries, he said, and party leaders should try to resolve disputes before they turn into prolonged litigation. Some people will always feel aggrieved after internal primaries, Aniebonam said.

The responsibility rests with party leadership to address internal crises and, where possible, prevent them from reaching court. Once a matter is before a court, he said, it can go either way, and people should not always look for a fall guy. The NNPP leader cautioned the media against giving space to inflammatory statements that could provoke negative reactions among Nigerians or draw unfavourable attention from the international community.

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Warnings Against Attacking Judiciary Damage Nigeria Global Image

He said repeated attacks on the judiciary whenever a ruling displeases particular interests could damage Nigeria's global image. Aniebonam noted that every judgment in Nigeria has people who feel it did not favour them and then call out the judiciary. He urged Nigerian political leaders, elites and citizens to guard their public statements as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

He called for national unity and peace to take priority, and urged those involved to discuss political and legal issues constructively rather than resort to personal attacks.