NNPP Campaign Secretary Folashade Aliu Asserts Political Dominance of Kwankwasiyya Movement Following Massive Kano Rally

Folashade Aliu, the former National Campaign Secretary for the NNPP, emphasizes the organic nature of the Kwankwasiyya movement and its capacity to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of 2027.

Folashade Aliu, who served as the National Campaign Secretary for the New Nigeria People’s Party during the 2023 electoral cycle, has spoken extensively on the profound political implications of the recent gathering of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano.

During a detailed appearance on the Prime Time Show of Arise Television, Aliu articulated a strong position regarding the movement's current trajectory and its perceived threat to the established political order in Nigeria. She asserted that the gathering was not merely a social event but a strategic demonstration of grassroots power that carries immense weight in every possible political sense.

According to her analysis, the scale and passion exhibited during the event have left the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in a state of distress, suggesting that the sheer volume of support for Rabiu Kwankwaso is far greater than the ruling party had previously estimated. One of the primary points of contention following the rally was the allegation from some quarters that the crowd had been rented or artificially inflated to create a false impression of popularity.

Aliu vehemently denied these claims, pointing to the visual evidence of the gathering. She noted that the sea of red and white clothing worn by the attendees was a clear indicator of genuine loyalty and ideological alignment. She emphasized that the participants were not students hired for a day but were actual foot soldiers and dedicated believers in the vision of Rabiu Kwankwaso.

By highlighting that ninety percent of the attendees were committed party faithfuls, Aliu sought to validate the authenticity of the movement's reach. She further mentioned that this event marked the tenth anniversary of such annual gatherings, illustrating a decade of consistent growth and organized mobilization that cannot be easily replicated or dismissed as a temporary trend. The discussion further delved into the psychological impact of the event on the ruling party.

Aliu suggested that the APC is currently traumatized by the caliber of personalities who chose to align themselves with Kwankwaso during the gathering. She argued that the attempt by some ruling party members to downplay the significance of the event is actually a defense mechanism born out of fear. In her view, the visibility of high-profile figures alongside the grassroots supporters creates a powerful synergy that threatens the APC's grip on the region.

This combination of elite support and massive street presence is what she believes has shaken the confidence of those currently in power, making them realize that the political landscape is shifting in favor of the Kwankwasiyya ideology. Looking toward the future, specifically the 2027 general elections, Aliu addressed the speculative discussions regarding a potential alliance between the New Nigeria People’s Party and Peter Obi’s Obidient Movement.

While she did not provide a definitive roadmap for such a coalition, she stated that the ultimate decision would be guided by the will of the people. She framed Rabiu Kwankwaso as a leader who prioritizes the interests of the masses over personal ambition or rigid party lines. By emphasizing the power of the people, she suggested that if a merger or alignment serves the collective good of the Nigerian electorate, it is an inevitability.

This perspective places the agency of political change in the hands of the citizens, asserting that genuine support from the people is the only currency that truly matters in the quest for national transformation. In her concluding remarks, Aliu reiterated that the strength of the Kwankwasiyya Movement lies in its ability to make the common citizen feel seen and valued. She argued that the people support Kwankwaso because they perceive a direct link between his leadership and their own well-being.

This relationship of mutual trust and benefit is what she believes makes the movement resilient and formidable. As the political atmosphere begins to simmer ahead of the next election cycle, the events in Kano serve as a reminder that organized grassroots movements can challenge the hegemony of ruling parties. Aliu’s assertions highlight a broader trend in Nigerian politics where ideology and personality-driven movements are increasingly competing with traditional party structures for the hearts and minds of the voters





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NNPP Rabiu Kwankwaso Kwankwasiyya Movement Nigeria Elections Political Strategy

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