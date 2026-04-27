NNPP Announces May 26th for 2027 Primaries, Reaffirms Leadership

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has set May 26th as the date for its primary elections for all elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party will use a consensus approach and has received validation from INEC regarding its current leadership.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP ) has officially announced May 26th as the date for its primary elections to select candidates for all elective positions in anticipation of the 2027 general elections.

This encompasses a wide range of positions, including those for the House of Assembly, governorship roles, seats in the National Assembly, and the highly coveted presidential candidacy. The decision was communicated by Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, in a statement released on Monday from the nation’s capital, Abuja. A key aspect of the NNPP’s approach to these primaries will be the adoption of a consensus-based election method across all wards throughout the country.

This strategy aims to foster unity and streamline the candidate selection process, prioritizing agreement among party members rather than potentially divisive competitive elections. The party has already formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of this scheduled date, ensuring transparency and adherence to electoral regulations. The announcement of the primary date coincides with the successful completion of a verification exercise conducted by INEC on April 23rd.

This exercise focused on validating the administrative and operational structures of the NNPP at its national secretariat in Abuja. The outcome of this verification is significant, as it provides official confirmation and validation of the current National Working Committee (NWC) led by Hon. Bala Mohammad. According to Johnson, this successful verification effectively counters the claims and ambitions of previously expelled party members who have been attempting to challenge the legitimacy of the current leadership.

He emphasized that the NNPP remains the sole recognized leadership structure, backed by INEC’s validation. The party views this as a crucial step in solidifying its position and preparing for the upcoming electoral cycle. The NNPP is keen to present a united front and demonstrate its organizational strength to the electorate. This validation from INEC is expected to boost the morale of party members and attract new supporters.

Furthermore, the NNPP has strongly refuted assertions made by expelled members regarding the authority of the NWC. Johnson dismissed their reliance on various court orders as unproductive and misleading, characterizing it as ‘shadow-boxing’. He pointed to a pre-existing judgment from the Federal High Court in Abuja, which explicitly stated that these individuals are no longer affiliated with the NNPP.

He accused them of deliberately withholding this crucial information from subsequent court proceedings in an attempt to deceive the judiciary and advance a failing political agenda. The party believes that their actions are motivated by a desire to disrupt the NNPP’s progress and undermine its leadership. Johnson expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will ultimately resolve the ongoing leadership dispute in favor of the current NWC, upholding the validity of their position.

In a call to action, the NNPP is actively encouraging widespread participation in its ongoing membership registration drive, which is taking place across all 8,809 wards and 774 local government areas nationwide. The party is particularly targeting young people and professionals, seeking to broaden its base and attract new talent. This registration drive is seen as a vital component of the NNPP’s strategy to build a strong and inclusive political movement capable of competing effectively in the 2027 elections.

The party aims to register a significant number of new members, demonstrating its growing popularity and support across the country





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NNPP 2027 Elections Primaries INEC Leadership Bala Mohammad Consensus Membership Registration

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