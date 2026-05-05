NNPP Announces Inclusive Strategy for 2027 Elections, Pardons Expelled Members

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has unveiled a new strategy for the 2027 general elections, prioritizing consensus candidates, offering free nomination fees for women, and extending a general pardon to previously expelled members. The party aims to avoid past issues with primary elections and foster inclusivity.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP ) has announced a significant shift in its strategy for the 2027 general elections, aiming to prioritize consensus candidates and inclusivity.

This decision stems from concerns regarding past primary elections that allegedly prevented qualified individuals from competing, potentially hindering the emergence of the most capable representatives. NNPP Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr. Aniebonam, revealed the party’s commitment to avoiding a repeat of these scenarios, emphasizing a move towards identifying and supporting candidates based on merit rather than financial influence.

The party is actively encouraging individuals dedicated to a new Nigeria, particularly women, to come forward, offering free nomination fees for women candidates, only requiring administrative costs as a sign of commitment. This initiative seeks to broaden participation and ensure a more diverse pool of potential leaders. Beyond this, all currently elected NNPP members will receive automatic tickets for the 2027 elections, a promise reaffirmed despite past internal issues.

The party is also extending a general pardon to all previously expelled members, acknowledging the influence of past internal conflicts and offering them a pathway back into the fold. This gesture of reconciliation aims to unify the party and harness the collective experience of its members. Dr. Aniebonam highlighted the party’s commitment to constitutional principles, asserting his authority as founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees to address past unconstitutional actions.

He specifically referenced the deceptive practices of a former National Working Committee (NWC) that led to the expulsion of some members. The pardon extends to those who may have been misled by the defunct NWC, allowing them to rejoin the party and contribute to its future.

However, returning members are required to pledge allegiance to the current NWC under Agbo Major. Furthermore, the party is actively reaching out to individuals who may have defected due to past legal battles, urging them to return before the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the new Electoral Act and Guidelines.

The Screening Committee, in consultation with the national chairman and secretary general, will have the final say on accepting expelled members, ensuring a thorough vetting process. Dr. Aniebonam reiterated his continued oversight of the party’s administration, as mandated by the Court of Appeal in Owerri. The NNPP is also extending an open invitation to politicians who share its vision for a new Nigeria, encouraging them to join the party and participate in its journey.

The NNPP is also addressing ongoing legal matters, specifically regarding the uploading of its elected NWC members and original logo to the national server, as ordered by the court. The party assures compliance with this directive. A crucial aspect of the party’s strategy involves adherence to the Electoral Act, particularly regarding dual party membership. Incoming members are strongly advised to formally resign from any other political party they may be affiliated with to avoid legal complications.

This emphasis on legal compliance underscores the NNPP’s commitment to operating within the framework of the law and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. The party’s overall approach reflects a desire for internal stability, broader participation, and a focus on selecting candidates based on merit and dedication to the ideals of a new Nigeria.

The combination of pardons, inclusive policies, and a commitment to consensus-building signals a significant strategic shift for the NNPP as it prepares for the 2027 general elections, aiming to present a unified and credible front to the Nigerian electorate. The party believes this approach will foster a more robust and representative political landscape, ultimately benefiting the nation as a whole





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