NNPC Uncovers Disturbing Trend of Pipeline Vandalism Crisis

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has uncovered a disturbing trend in the country’s worsening pipeline vandalism crisis, revealing that well-equipped criminal syndicates are disguising themselves as members of a purported Federal Government task force to steal critical oil infrastructure.

Stakeholders from the NNPC Ltd's Industry Wide Security Architecture , Nigerian Pipelines & Storage Company, Office of the National Security Adviser, FCT Police Command, the Nigerian Army and other security stakeholders, conducting a joint inspection of a vandalized section of the NPSC crude oil pipeline at Pai Community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

CREDIT: NNPC The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has uncovered a disturbing trend in the country’s worsening pipeline vandalism crisis, revealing that well-equipped criminal syndicates are disguising themselves as members of a purported Federal Government task force to steal critical oil infrastructure. The company disclosed that 24 cases of vandalism had been recorded along sections of the Warri-Kaduna crude oil pipeline corridor since 2025, with about nine kilometres of pipeline already stolen by suspected vandals.

The revelation came as the NNPC Ltd, through its Industry-Wide Security Architecture and its subsidiary, the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company, conducted a joint inspection of a vandalised section of pipeline at Pai Community in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. The inspection, carried out alongside the Office of the National Security Adviser Special Prosecution Team, the FCT Police Command, the Nigerian Army and other security stakeholders, followed the arrest of three suspected pipeline vandals in the Piri and Pai communities





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Pipeline Vandalism NNPC Nigerian National Petroleum Company Industry Wide Security Architecture Nigerian Pipelines And Storage Company Office Of The National Security Adviser FCT Police Command Nigerian Army Well-Equipped Criminal Syndicates Purported Federal Government Task Force Critical Oil Infrastructure Warri-Kaduna Crude Oil Pipeline Corridor Pipeline Theft Economic Sabotage Investor Confidence National Development Energy Security

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