NNPC Ltd and CBN signed an MoU to align energy and financial systems. The deal aims to solve foreign exchange challenges and support export proceeds flow into Nigeria.

NNPC Ltd and the Central Bank of Nigeria have signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding designed to integrate the nation's energy sector with its monetary system. Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, announced this historic agreement on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in how the national oil company interacts with financial authorities.

Strategic Energy-Financial Integration

The newly established framework formally links Nigeria's energy operations with its financial stability goals, addressing long-standing structural disconnects between the two sectors. Ojulari described the partnership as essential and timely, noting that the Petroleum Industry Act transformed NNPC into a commercial entity accountable for its performance.

Also read CBN and NNPC Sign MoU to Boost Forex Inflows and Energy Financing

This structural change necessitates a stable financial environment rather than reliance on ad-hoc requests. The agreement provides the clear, transparent relationship with the country's monetary authority required for the national oil company to thrive as a major source of foreign exchange.

Addressing Foreign Exchange Challenges

Nigeria has recently endured severe foreign exchange difficulties, including sharp devaluations of the naira and chronic dollar shortages. These issues widened the gap between official and parallel market rates, driving inflation and complicating economic operations for businesses across the country.

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Although FX scarcity has improved since mid-2023 CBN reforms, allowing commercial banks to increase transaction limits, volatility continues to impact goods and services prices. The MoU explicitly aims to resolve these persistent foreign exchange challenges and facilitate the smooth flow of export proceeds into the Nigerian economy.

Digital Payments and Capital Raising

Both institutions will collaborate on developing financial structures that enable NNPC to raise capital using its balance sheet and assets, with direct guidance from the Central Bank of Nigeria. The framework also prioritizes deepening collaboration on digital payments to modernize transaction processes.

Furthermore, the agreement includes provisions to strengthen the protection of critical systems supporting NNPC's operations. These measures are designed to improve the company's processes so they fully meet the rigorous standards of the Nigerian financial system, ensuring greater security and efficiency.

Steering Committees and Governance

Progress under the agreement will be monitored by joint steering and working committees co-chaired by representatives from both NNPC Ltd and the Central Bank of Nigeria. These committees will track performance against clearly defined indicators to ensure accountability and tangible results from the partnership.

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Ojulari emphasized that the initiative is not merely about public relations but about building a functional partnership that delivers concrete economic benefits. He acknowledged that the new board, appointed on April 2, 2025, inherited significant challenges including legacy loans and deep-rooted operational issues.

The NNPC chief executive expressed gratitude to CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso for providing steady partnership counsel during difficult financial headwinds. He commended the finance, legal, and treasury departments of both institutions for their rigorous work in finalizing the framework, reaffirming a commitment to national stability.