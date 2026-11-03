NNPC Reports 600,000 Barrels Daily Oil Production Increase

NNPC Limited confirms crude oil output rose to 1.8 million barrels per day following reforms. Bashir Ojulari outlines targets for 2027 and gas expansion strategies.

NNPC Limited announced that Nigeria's crude oil production has surged by 600,000 barrels per day, reaching a new daily volume of 1.8 million barrels. This significant increase marks a pivotal shift in the nation's energy sector, driven by comprehensive industry reforms and enhanced international collaboration.

Reforms Drive Production Surge

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited stated that the jump from approximately 1.2 million barrels to 1.8 million barrels daily reflects the tangible impact of the Petroleum Industry Act. Improved investment conditions and stronger partnerships with industry players have positioned the country to compete more effectively for global energy capital. These structural changes are credited with reversing years of declining output caused by theft and underinvestment.

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Ojulari Speaks at Abu Dhabi Conference

Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, disclosed these figures on Tuesday during an energy talk titled 'Nigeria's Reform Agenda: Competing for Energy Capital'. The event took place at the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates. A statement detailing the proceedings was subsequently issued by NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh.

Strategic Targets for 2027 and Beyond

Ojulari outlined ambitious goals during a session moderated by John Defterios, Chairman of MENA at APCO. The company is targeting a national crude oil production level of two million barrels per day by 2027. Achieving this milestone requires protecting existing production, maintaining critical infrastructure, and accelerating new development projects across the sector.

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Domestic Gas Initiatives Expand Rapidly

In addition to crude oil gains, NNPC highlighted progress in the domestic energy market following the removal of the petrol subsidy. The company established more than 400 compressed natural gas conversion centres nationwide. Over 1,000 trucks transporting petroleum products have also been converted to run on natural gas to reduce costs and dependence on diesel.

Infrastructure Projects and Future Outlook

Major gas infrastructure developments are advancing rapidly, with the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben pipeline completed in August 2026. The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline is expected to deliver gas to Abuja before year-end, supporting electricity generation and industrial activities. NNPC aims to reach a national gas output of 10 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion by 2030.