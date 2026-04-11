NNPC Remits N1.8 Trillion to Federation in February, Marking a Significant Increase

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited reported a substantial N1.804 trillion remittance to the federation in February, a significant increase from the previous month. The report also detailed the company's financial performance, production figures, and strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company ( NNPC ) Limited has announced significant financial contributions to the federation in February, remitting a substantial N1.804 trillion. This figure represents a considerable increase compared to the N726 billion remitted in January, highlighting a positive trend in the company's financial performance .

The NNPC's monthly summary report for February 2026 provides a comprehensive overview of its operations, including revenue, production figures, and strategic initiatives aimed at optimizing performance and ensuring energy security. The increase in remittances reflects improved operational efficiency and enhanced revenue generation, crucial factors for supporting national economic development. The NNPC's commitment to transparency, as evidenced by its detailed reporting, fosters public trust and accountability in the management of the nation's oil resources. \In addition to the significant remittances, the NNPC reported a profit after tax (PAT) of N136 billion for February, demonstrating its profitability and financial stability. The company's revenue for the same period reached N2.68 billion, marking a 4.28 percent increase from the N2.57 billion recorded in January. Crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.51 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, while natural gas production reached 7.45 million standard cubic feet daily. The report also highlighted petrol availability at NNPC Retail Limited stations, which stood at 58 percent during the month, and upstream pipeline reliability, which was maintained at 93 percent. Despite these positive indicators, the NNPC acknowledged several operational challenges that impacted production performance. These challenges included the outage of the Trans Forcados Pipeline due to integrity issues, start-up difficulties at the Stardeep Agbami GTC 2 & 3 following Turnaround Maintenance, delays in completing the Sterling Oguali flow station, and production ramp-up constraints from Enyie wells due to sludge management issues. The NNPC is actively working to address these challenges and mitigate their impact on future production levels. \The NNPC is actively implementing strategic measures to strengthen production resilience and restore output, according to the report. These measures include improving asset reliability, resolving evacuation constraints, accelerating the delivery of critical infrastructure, and deepening collaboration with operators and stakeholders. The company is making progress on key projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, with construction and installation works underway to deliver early gas to Abuja. Additionally, drilling operations are ongoing for the OB3 River Niger Crossing, in close collaboration with critical stakeholders. This commitment to infrastructure development is crucial for supporting long-term energy security and economic growth. The report also highlights the impact of an executive order that restructured the oil revenue remittance framework, requiring that royalty oil, tax oil, profit oil, profit gas, and other government entitlements be paid directly into the federation account. Following the implementation of this executive order, the federation account received 100 percent of profit oil from production sharing contracts (PSCs) from the NNPC in February. This reform underscores the government's commitment to transparency and efficient resource management. This proactive approach will help secure the country's energy future and ensure sustainable economic growth





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NNPC Remittance Federation Account Oil Production Financial Performance

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