NNPC Limited Reaches Level 3 Methane Reporting Standard at COP31

NNPC Limited has advanced its methane reporting from Level 1 to Level 3 of the OGMP 2.0 standard, showcasing its progress at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

NNPC Limited has showcased its progress in measuring and reporting methane emissions at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The company announced that it has moved its methane reporting from Level 1 to Level 3 of the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0) standard. Chinedu Igwe, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation Ltd/Gte, disclosed this during a session convened by the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC) on accelerating global methane mitigation in emerging economies.

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Igwe said the progress demonstrated that national energy companies in emerging economies could establish credible systems for measuring, reporting and verifying emissions in line with international standards. He explained that through credible data and culture change across its operations, NNPC Limited had achieved the advancement. The progress, he added, has made NNPC Limited a reference point for partners and operators across Africa, showing that the region can put a quality system in place to measure, report, and reduce emissions.

"Reporting gives us a clear story to tell management and a practical tool for engaging our operators," Igwe said. "Our report is on the MiST platform developed by Carbon Limits for independent feedback, and we have carried out leak detection and repair (LDAR) on one of our assets, which is now close to Level 4. This allows us to track our carbon footprint from where we were to where we are and where we are headed.

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" The session featured representatives from Petrobras and PETRONAS. Panellists agreed that it is possible to reduce methane emissions to near zero while delivering energy security, sustainability and affordability, without forcing countries to choose between energy sources in ways that harm their economies.

NNPC Explores Financing With Climate Fund

On the sidelines of the conference, NNPC Limited, led by its Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Hauwa Mshelia, held an exploratory meeting on project financing and development with representatives of the Inclusive Climate Action Fund (ICAF) and ANTAN Producing Limited. Managing Director of NNPC New Energy Limited (NNEL), Haruna Abdurrahman, was also at the meeting. The OGDC also launched its 2026 emissions mitigation status report at COP31.

The report reviews member companies' interim ambitions, action plans on methane and flaring, and their progress on measurement and delivery. NNPC Limited's contribution shows that within 12 to 18 months, the Company built the capacity to measure its carbon footprint through a credible reporting and verification system. NNPC Limited joined the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) at COP28 in Dubai, UAE.

Charter Enables Collaboration On Emission Reductions

The Charter was conceived by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) to enable oil and gas companies to collaborate and share knowledge and technical expertise on emission reductions through credible reporting. At the Nigerian Pavilion, NNPC Limited headlined a high-level panel session on "Decarbonising Africa's Value Chain: The Role of National Energy Companies, Finance and Strategic Partnerships". Philemon Yilleng, Manager, Sustainability Strategy, Standards and Policy, NNPC Limited, presented natural gas as the Company's mechanism for the energy transition.

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He explained that the company gives full priority to gas development while strengthening its operations to reduce emissions. He said the Company is investing in parallel, not sequentially, by expanding gas production and utilisation, investing in renewables, and working with regulators, joint venture partners, and financiers to integrate sustainability into its operations. Stephanie Saunier, Managing Director of Carbon Limits and a panellist, commended NNPC Limited's emissions measurement, reporting and verification system for the credible data it provides investors.

NNPC Joins Roundtable On Methane Reduction

NNPC Limited also took part in the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Leaders Roundtable on "Delivering Methane Emissions Reduction Across Waste and Energy". At the roundtable, Ikechukwu Aturuobi, Manager, Sustainability Partnerships, NNPC Limited, joined other leaders to discuss practical ways of reducing methane emissions in the waste and energy sectors. NNPC Limited's sustainability agenda is guided by its theme, "Action Not Words". The Company's pathway to net zero is anchored on its verified emissions baseline.

By 2030, NNPC Limited aims to eliminate routine gas flaring and reduce methane emissions. By 2050, it plans to adopt low-carbon technologies, electrify its operations, use renewable energy and deploy carbon capture and storage.