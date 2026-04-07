NNPC Launches New Cawthorne Crude Grade, Exports 950,000 Barrels to Netherlands

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited begins exporting the new Cawthorne crude oil grade, shipping 950,000 barrels to the Netherlands. This strategic move aims to boost production, diversify export streams, and enhance competitiveness in the global oil market.

The Nigeria n National Petroleum Company NNPC Limited has announced the commencement of exports for a new crude oil grade named Cawthorne , marking a significant step in boosting production and expanding Nigeria 's presence in the global oil market.

The company, in a statement released on Tuesday by Andy Odeh, its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, confirmed that the maiden cargo of the Cawthorne blend was successfully shipped on April 5 aboard the MT Eburones vessel, destined for the Netherlands. This initial shipment, comprising 950,000 barrels, was loaded via the Cawthorne floating storage and offloading FSO vessel, strategically positioned offshore Bonny, Rivers State. This infrastructure is specifically designed to enhance crude oil evacuation from Oil Mining Lease OML 18, thereby streamlining export operations and increasing efficiency. The introduction of Cawthorne crude, characterized by its API gravity of 36.4, positions it within the 'light, sweet' category, making it comparable to the highly sought-after Bonny Light crude. This characteristic is particularly attractive in the global market due to its superior yields of petrol and diesel, indicating its high potential for refining and generating valuable petroleum products. The company's strategic move to introduce and export Cawthorne crude aligns with its broader objective of optimising its crude oil production capacity, diversifying its export offerings, and improving its overall competitiveness within the international oil market. This initiative is designed to underpin Nigeria's drive to achieve its ambitious production targets, which include ramping up crude oil production to three million barrels per day and increasing gas output to 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, as mandated by the Federal Government.\The launch of the Cawthorne blend represents a continuation of NNPC Limited's efforts to enhance its crude oil portfolio, following the recent additions of Nembe and Utapate crude grades. This strategic approach highlights the company's commitment to systematically expanding its offerings and capitalizing on its existing resources to maximize value. Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, emphasized the significance of this development, attributing the achievement to the ongoing policy reforms spearheaded by President Bola Tinubu and the robust collaboration with key industry stakeholders. These collaborations include the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission NUPRC, highlighting the synchronized efforts of various entities in the Nigerian petroleum sector. Ojulari also noted that this milestone represents a tangible shift towards value-driven operations, underscoring the company’s focus on execution, strong partnerships, and sustainable value creation. The company is poised to ensure that its resource potential is converted into real commercial value, contributing towards strengthening Nigeria's role as a reliable supplier in the global energy market. The focus remains on maximizing production to fulfil international demand. The entire exercise is aimed at ensuring consistent supply of crude oil to the global market to provide energy security across the globe. This will further allow NNPC to diversify its international trading and partnerships.\The introduction of the Cawthorne blend is not merely an addition to Nigeria's crude oil offerings; it represents a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and strategic market positioning. The characteristics of the new grade, specifically its 'light, sweet' nature and the associated high petrol and diesel yields, positions it favorably in the global market. Furthermore, the strategic placement of the FSO vessel near Bonny, and the efficient evacuation from OML 18 are indicative of NNPC's dedication to operational excellence and its goal of streamlining the exporting process. The company is now positioned to maximize the potential of the latest crude oil production. The launch of Cawthorne crude also serves as a testament to the effectiveness of policy reforms and collaborative efforts within the Nigerian oil and gas sector. The involvement of stakeholders such as the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission shows the collective dedication to achieving national production targets. As NNPC continues to diversify its export streams and adapt to evolving market demands, the Cawthorne blend stands as a symbol of Nigeria's ambitions within the global oil market. This is an important step towards establishing Nigeria as a world player in the oil and gas sector





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NNPC Cawthorne Crude Oil Exports Netherlands Oil Production Nigeria Energy OML 18

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