NNPC Group CEO Bashir Bayo Ojulari received the Public Sector CEO of the Year award on November 20, 2026. This honor reflects the company's operational turnaround and strategic focus on domestic gas utilization.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has been honored with the Leadership Public Sector Chief Executive Officer of the Year Award for 2026. The recognition was formally presented on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja during a ceremony where the management of LEADERSHIP Group Limited delivered the notification letter to the company leadership.

Corporate Repositioning and Financial Turnaround

Bashir Bayo Ojulari described this prestigious award as a clear affirmation of NNPC Limited's ongoing efforts to reposition its operations, strengthen institutional performance, and deliver greater value to the Nigerian economy. Speaking through Executive Vice President, Business Services, Sophia Mbakwe, he expressed his honor in accepting the award from LEADERSHIP Newspaper, which he identified as one of Nigeria's most respected media organizations.

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The GCEO attributed the company's financial and operational turnaround over the last two years to deliberate management decisions that prioritized stronger financial discipline and improved operational focus. He noted that NNPC Ltd has successfully moved from incurring losses to achieving sustained profitability, a milestone that stands as tangible evidence of the progress made in corporate accountability and efficiency.

Ojulari emphasized that the recognition resonates deeply with the company's core principles of integrity, excellence, and sustainability. These values remain the non-negotiable standards by which NNPC conducts its business, discharges its mandate, and measures its overall performance across the oil and gas value chain.

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Strategic Focus on Domestic Gas Utilization

A critical component of NNPC Ltd's strategy to support industrialization is the advancement of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project. Ojulari highlighted this initiative alongside the expansion of domestic gas infrastructure as essential steps toward laying the foundation for a more competitive industrial economy.

The Group Chief Executive stated that natural gas is expected to serve as the primary catalyst for industrial growth, job creation, and shared prosperity. The vision is to move Nigeria beyond the limitations of a resource-dependent economy toward one where domestic gas utilization drives sustainable economic value and reduces reliance on crude oil exports alone.

On the challenges confronting Nigeria's economic sector, Ojulari affirmed that NNPC remains determined to confront these obstacles through discipline and measurable results. The company's commitment to national energy security, increased hydrocarbon production, and operational efficiency remains unwavering despite the complex market conditions.

Media Partnership and National Development

Bashir Bayo Ojulari used the occasion to reaffirm NNPC's commitment to maintaining a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with the media. He described journalists as critical stakeholders in Nigeria's development process, urging that they should not be regarded merely as observers of institutional activities but as important partners in promoting accountability.

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The GCEO commended LEADERSHIP Newspaper for its guiding philosophy, "For God and Country," noting that the publication's commitment to journalism guided by the fear of God and Nigeria's national interest reflected aspirations shared by NNPC Ltd. He stressed that a credible media and a transparent, accountable national energy company are not competing interests but essential partners in national development.

Management remains focused on delivering greater efficiency and stronger performance to ensure lasting value for shareholders and the Nigerian people. The ongoing gas development drive and infrastructure expansion are viewed as vital components in achieving these long-term economic and social goals for the nation.