NNPC Faces Scrutiny Over ₦210 Trillion Accounting Discrepancies

Former NNPC executives defend disputed ₦210 trillion balance sheet entries before the Senate committee, but lawmakers question the lack of evidence for accrued expenses and receivables.

Former NNPC Group Chief Executive Mele Kyari and other top energy officials are facing intense legislative scrutiny regarding disputed financial entries totaling ₦210 trillion within the corporation's balance sheet. The Senate Public Accounts Committee has challenged the National Petroleum Investment Management Solutions (NAPIMS) leadership to explain why the nation's largest commercial enterprise cannot provide itemized evidence for these massive liabilities and assets. This ongoing investigation highlights a critical gap between internal accounting claims and public accountability standards in Nigeria's energy sector.

The Core Accounting Dispute Explained

The central issue involves approximately ₦103 trillion recorded as accrued expenses and roughly ₦107 trillion listed as sundry receivables between the years 2017 and 2023. Kyari insists that no money was actually stolen, describing the figures merely as bookkeeping issues rather than missing cash. He argues that these balance-sheet entries do not represent physical currency that vanished from a vault, a stance shared by his former Chief Financial Officer and the former head of NAPIMS.

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However, the Senate committee rejects the notion that undefined accounting entries are acceptable for a public entity. The lawmakers argue that while the cash may technically remain on paper, the failure to explain what these figures represent constitutes a severe governance failure. The core question is not whether funds were embezzled in a traditional sense, but why the audited accounts remain unexplained and unverified despite years of legislative inquiries.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

The former NNPC leadership maintains that the ₦103 trillion in accrued expenses covers legitimate costs such as retention fees, legal charges, and audit fees. They have attempted to link part of these liabilities to joint venture cash calls. However, the committee dismissed this justification, noting that the cash call regime was abolished effective January 2017. This timeline discrepancy suggests that the accrued expenses cannot be attributed to the specific operational mechanisms the executives are currently citing.

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Regarding the ₦107 trillion in receivables, NNPC officials have claimed these amounts are owed by defunct banks and other entities. Yet, the corporation has failed to name any specific debtors or provide amounts owed by them. The scale of these receivables is significant, amounting to approximately $117 billion, which exceeds the gross domestic product of many African nations. The lack of identifiable debtors raises serious questions about the validity of these asset claims.

Lawmakers are particularly concerned about the rationality of these figures when compared to actual revenue. The former Chief Financial Officer stated that total NNPC revenue between 2017 and 2023 was about ₦54.5 trillion. Comparing this to the ₦103 trillion in unpaid expenses reveals that the company accrued liabilities almost twice the size of its total income over that seven-year period. This mathematical imbalance suggests that the balance sheet may contain unreconciled entries or misclassified items that do not reflect true financial obligations.

Impact on Governance and Future Procedures

The quality of NNPC's financial statements is under direct threat as experts point out that unsupported accruals indicate a failure of internal control. Under International Financial Reporting Standards, receivables must be assessed for recoverability. If debts are owed by banks that no longer exist, they should be impaired. The inability to trace ₦107 trillion to identifiable debtors implies that the asset side of the balance sheet may be materially overstated.

External auditors are also facing heightened scrutiny for their role in certifying these figures. The International Standards on Auditing require auditors to obtain sufficient evidence for material balances, including confirmations for significant receivables. In July, the Senate committee gave NNPC's auditors one week to provide a complete schedule of every component of the receivables and payables. The committee explicitly rejected claims of confidentiality, demanding full transparency to understand what evidence supported the signed-off financial statements.

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This situation marks a critical juncture for corporate governance in Nigeria's energy sector. The Senate Public Accounts Committee is moving beyond simple accounting explanations to demand concrete proof of financial integrity. The outcome of this inquiry will determine whether NNPC can restore confidence in its financial reporting mechanisms or if further regulatory interventions will be required to address the systemic weaknesses exposed by these discrepancies.