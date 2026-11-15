NNPC says AKK gas pipeline 95 percent complete, Abuja to receive gas before end of 2026

NNPC Group CEO Bayo Bashir Ojulari says the AKK gas pipeline is 95 percent complete, with gas delivery to Abuja before the end of 2026 and Kaduna and Kano in 2027. A manufacturing firm demands compensation for land taken for the project.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Bayo Bashir Ojulari, says the mainline section of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline is 95 per cent complete.

He disclosed this during an interview in Abuja on Friday. According to Mr Ojulari, the remaining five per cent covers auxiliary stations and end-user connections. He said the main pipeline running from Ajaokuta through Kaduna to Kano has been completed. The NNPC chief said gas delivery to Abuja will begin before the end of 2026 as the first phase, while Kaduna and Kano are scheduled to receive supplies by 2027.

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He said the Abuja power plant has already addressed the initial phase.

"We are hoping that before the end of the year, we will deliver gas to Abuja as the first phase, and by 2027, we will extend supply to Kaduna and Kano," Mr Ojulari said. "We still need to extend the network toward Maiduguri and Sokoto, so there is more work to be done. " He said expanding gas linkages to additional locations will substantially increase CNG availability across the region.

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He noted that the infrastructure creates a far more accessible supply network and simplifies regional gas distribution. Mr Ojulari also disclosed that NNPC raised 1.5 billion dollars based on projected pipeline throughput. An energy group, the Energy Bayo Bashir Ojulari Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline initiative, described the financing as a sign that commercially viable infrastructure can attract capital.

Energy Bayo Bashir Ojulari Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano Initiative

Dr Patrick Kwame, executive director of the initiative, said the reported 95 per cent completion represents significant progress on a project expected to reshape gas supply across Northern Nigeria. He said the commitment to deliver gas to Abuja before the end of 2026, followed by Kaduna and Kano in 2027, shows a clear focus on actual delivery.

"Major infrastructure projects are ultimately judged by their impact on people's lives, not simply by the amount of money invested or the length of pipelines constructed," Mr Kwame said. "We commend Mr Bayo Ojulari for maintaining the focus required to bring this important national investment closer to completion. " The group said reliable gas supply would be particularly important to businesses and industries that depend on electricity and other energy sources to sustain production.

It said improved access to natural gas could help power plants operate more efficiently and support manufacturing. The initiative added that expanding gas infrastructure could also support the growth of compressed natural gas, providing transport operators and other users with an alternative to petrol and diesel. It said the AKK project should be treated as part of a broader national commitment to developing Nigeria's gas resources.

Mr Kwame said the value of the pipeline for ordinary Nigerians will be measured in more reliable electricity, lower operating pressures on businesses, new employment opportunities and a wider range of energy choices. He urged NNPC to sustain transparency and accountability while ensuring the infrastructure delivers the promised benefits. The group stressed that completing the main pipeline should be followed by timely construction of distribution connections and facilities required to deliver gas to end-users.

It called on government institutions, investors and industry stakeholders to support the completion of the project and additional connections to underserved areas. The AKK Gas Pipeline is a 40-inch, 614-kilometre pipeline system running from Ajaokuta in Kogi State through Abuja and Kaduna to Kano. It includes intermediate and terminal gas facilities designed to transport natural gas to commercial and industrial off-takers across Northern Nigeria.

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A.B. Janruwa Enterprises Demands Compensation AKK Gas Pipeline

Meanwhile, A.B. Janruwa Enterprises has demanded compensation for more than four hectares of land allegedly taken over in Kano State for a development corridor linked to the AKK Gas Pipeline Project. The Kano-based manufacturing company said the land is in the Chalawa Industrial Area of Kumbotso Local Government Area. The company said it acquired the land over several years from local farmers and earmarked it for a multi-billion-naira factory expansion expected to create more than 2,000 jobs.

It said contractors working for government authorities recently began fencing the property, which was later found to be part of a proposed industrial layout tied to the AKK corridor. The company's manager, Abdullahi Hashim, said the firm supports industrial development and strategic investments such as the AKK pipeline but believes affected businesses should not bear the costs alone.

He said the company was shocked to find physical activities on the land despite what it describes as the absence of formal notification or compensation arrangements. The company's legal representative, Umar Ahmad-Umar, said it was never served with a revocation notice and only learned of the developments after activities had begun. He argued that compensation is not merely a financial obligation but a fundamental safeguard balancing public interest with private rights.

Murtala Shehu Kano State Ministry Lands Physical Planning

Responding to the allegations, Murtala Shehu, Director of Public Enlightenment at the Kano State Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, said all affected landowners would be compensated and urged the company to remain calm. He assured that no land would be forcibly taken over and described the project as intended to advance Kano State's economic prosperity. A development expert, Hussaini Bukar, said prompt and adequate compensation is essential for large-scale infrastructure projects.

The dispute highlights broader concerns about whether landowners' rights are adequately protected during acquisition processes in Nigeria.