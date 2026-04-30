NNPC Completes River Niger Crossing for OB3 Gas Pipeline, Boosting Nigeria’s Energy Infrastructure

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has successfully completed the River Niger crossing for the 130-kilometre Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline, a key step in expanding Nigeria’s gas transmission network. The milestone, achieved using advanced horizontal directional drilling (HDD) technology, will enhance energy reliability, support industrial growth, and align with the federal government’s energy targets.

The Nigeria n National Petroleum Company ( NNPC ) Limited has announced the successful completion of the River Niger crossing for the 130-kilometre Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline, a critical milestone in expanding Nigeria ’s gas transmission infrastructure.

The achievement was accomplished by NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company, a subsidiary of NNPC, and marks a significant advancement in the country’s energy sector. The OB3 pipeline, designed to transport up to 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, will now operate at full capacity, enhancing energy availability, improving supply reliability, and driving economic growth across Nigeria.

The crossing, executed approximately two kilometres beneath the River Niger riverbed, was accomplished using advanced horizontal directional drilling (HDD) technology by the NNPC project team in collaboration with PCE Nig. Limited. This technically complex operation underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence. Bayo Ojulari, the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, praised the milestone as a testament to disciplined execution and technical prowess.

He emphasized that the completion of the OB3 River Niger Crossing is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s gas infrastructure, demonstrating the power of sustained commitment and excellence. By overcoming one of the project’s most challenging sections, NNPC has unlocked a crucial link that will bolster gas supply reliability, deepen domestic utilization, and support power generation and industrial expansion nationwide.

Ojulari highlighted that this success builds on NNPC’s growing engineering capabilities, drawing from the successful AKK River Niger crossing in June 2025, to deliver an even more complex project in the Niger Delta environment. He attributed the achievement to rigorous project governance, innovative engineering solutions, adaptive problem-solving, and the dedication of the teams involved. The OB3 pipeline is central to NNPC’s vision of establishing an integrated and resilient gas network that strengthens Nigeria’s energy security and economic development.

Ojulari commended the efforts of all stakeholders, including the federal government under President Bola Tinubu, whose gas-to-prosperity agenda and supportive business environment were instrumental in the project’s success. He reiterated NNPC’s commitment to leveraging Nigeria’s oil and gas resources to improve living standards and expand energy access, aligning with the government’s goals of increasing oil production to 3 million barrels per day and gas output to 12 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2030.

The milestone underscores NNPC’s role in driving Nigeria’s energy transition and industrial growth, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global energy landscape





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