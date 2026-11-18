NNPC Ltd achieves historic 100 percent major pipeline availability and secures $1.5 billion for the AKK Gas Pipeline, signaling a new era for Nigeria's energy infrastructure development.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has achieved a historic milestone by recording 100 per cent availability on all its major oil and gas pipelines over the past 18 months. This achievement marks the first time in two decades that the nation's critical energy transportation network has operated at full capacity without major disruptions.

Historic Pipeline Milestone Achieved

Nigeria has reached a 100 per cent availability rate for its major energy pipelines, a feat not seen in the last twenty years. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced this development in Abuja during the 2026 Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference. The event was organised by the Pipelines Professionals Association of Nigeria on Tuesday and focused on the theme Financing the Future.

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Engr. Bayo Ojulari, the group chief executive officer of NNPC Ltd, confirmed that the country maintained between 95 and 100 per cent availability on its major pipelines during this eighteen-month period. The managing director of NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited, Audu Ibrahim, represented the CEO at the conference and delivered the key announcements regarding the infrastructure status.

Security and Community Partnerships

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited attributed this success to stronger coordination among security agencies, pipeline operators, host communities, and other stakeholders. Bayo Ojulari stated that confidence and strong partnerships with both community members and security forces were instrumental in reaching this milestone.

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Audu Ibrahim explained that the achievement was not based on security measures alone. Host communities are now treated as active partners in the protection of critical national energy infrastructure. The strategy combines conventional security protocols with direct community participation to safeguard the assets.

This improved pipeline performance has directly contributed to higher crude oil production and better recovery rates at crude oil terminals. Nigeria's crude oil output has risen to 1.71 million barrels per day, which the company described as its highest level in five years.

$1.5 Billion Financing for AKK Project

A major highlight of the conference was the disclosure that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited secured about 1.5 billion dollars for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project. The financing was based on projected revenue from the pipeline, demonstrating that a properly structured project can attract investment independently of upstream oil production.

The AKK pipeline is a 640-kilometre gas transportation project designed to move up to 2.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited stated that the project is about 95 per cent complete, with mainline welding finished and the pipeline already reaching Abuja.

The company is targeting the delivery of first gas to Abuja before the end of 2026. Kaduna and Kano are expected to receive gas in 2027. This project aims to support electricity generation, fertiliser production, and manufacturing in Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano, and other parts of the country.

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Investment Needs and Future Outlook

Despite the operational improvements, NNPC Ltd and Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited stated that Nigeria still requires fresh capital and innovative financing to build and maintain reliable pipeline infrastructure. They emphasized that pipelines are central to the energy business and link production, processing, power generation, distribution, and industrial use.

Audau Ibrahim noted that a gas field without a pipeline connection to power plants represents stranded potential. He added that refineries and fertiliser plants also require a dependable gas supply to operate effectively. Without reliable transportation, resources cannot reach the people and industries that need them.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is working to connect capital, technology, policy, talent, and markets to develop an integrated energy value chain. Ibrahim stressed that no single organisation can unlock Nigeria's energy potential without collaboration among resource owners, operators, investors, technology providers, and regulators.

The conference also provided an update on the Oben-Ajaokuta-Obigbo Gas Pipeline Project. This project connects gas resources in the eastern part of Nigeria to consumers and industries in other regions. The event underscored the critical need for sustained investment and partnership to ensure the long-term resilience of the nation's energy sector.