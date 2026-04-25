Nnamdi Kanu Thanks Former US Mayor for Support, Reflects on Potential Impact of Earlier Voices

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has expressed gratitude to Mike Arnold, former mayor of Blanco, Texas, for his support and criticism of the Nigerian government's handling of his case. Kanu reflects on how more support earlier could have altered events.

Nnamdi Kanu , the prominent leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ), has extended a message of gratitude to Mike Arnold , the former mayor of Blanco, Texas , acknowledging and appreciating his vocal support regarding Kanu’s ongoing detention and the broader situation surrounding the IPOB movement.

This communication was relayed through Kanu’s legal consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, who shared the message on his official X (formerly Twitter) account this past Saturday. The impetus for Kanu’s response stems from Arnold’s recent public condemnation of the Nigerian government’s handling of Kanu’s case, specifically highlighting what Arnold perceives as a disparity in justice.

Arnold publicly criticized the Nigerian authorities for the imprisonment of Kanu while simultaneously noting the apparent freedom enjoyed by an imam who had previously placed a substantial bounty on the head of a pastor. This perceived double standard, according to Arnold, underscores a troubling inconsistency within the Nigerian legal system.

Kanu’s message to Arnold is deeply appreciative, praising the former mayor for his willingness to speak truth to power and for bringing attention to the realities faced by both Kanu personally and the IPOB movement as a whole. He specifically lauded Arnold’s commitment to factual accuracy and his courage in voicing his concerns publicly.

Kanu expressed a sentiment of reflection, pondering how the trajectory of events might have differed had more individuals of influence and integrity taken a similar stance earlier in the process. The IPOB leader’s words convey a sense of hope and validation, suggesting that Arnold’s support is not only welcomed but also considered profoundly significant.

The message itself, penned by Kanu, directly addresses Arnold as ‘Dear Mike’ and offers a pledge of reciprocal support from both Kanu himself and the entire Indigenous People of Biafra organization. He concludes with a blessing, invoking ‘Elohim’ – a Hebrew name for God – to provide guidance and protection to Arnold. This inclusion of a spiritual blessing adds a layer of personal sincerity to the communication.

The tone throughout is one of respect, gratitude, and a shared commitment to justice and truth. This exchange occurs against the backdrop of Kanu’s current imprisonment. In November 2025, Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment on charges related to terrorism. This conviction has been a source of significant controversy and international attention, with many observers questioning the fairness of the trial and the validity of the charges.

IPOB advocates for the secession of territories predominantly inhabited by the Igbo people in southeastern Nigeria, forming an independent nation of Biafra. The movement has faced considerable opposition from the Nigerian government, leading to clashes and accusations of violence. Kanu’s leadership has been central to the IPOB movement, and his detention has further fueled tensions in the region.

Arnold’s support, therefore, is viewed by Kanu and his followers as a crucial external validation of their cause and a challenge to the Nigerian government’s narrative. The situation remains complex and sensitive, with ongoing implications for regional stability and human rights. The message from Kanu serves as a public acknowledgement of international solidarity and a reaffirmation of the IPOB’s continued pursuit of self-determination, despite the challenges posed by Kanu’s incarceration and the ongoing legal battles





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