NMDPRA data shows Nigerian refineries received 179.31 million barrels from January to October 2026, with Dangote importing more crude while blendstock intake hit zero.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has released its October 2026 midstream and downstream statistics, revealing that domestic refineries imported 34.33 million barrels of crude oil between January and October 2026.

This imported volume represents 19.1 per cent of the total 179.31 million barrels received by the facilities during the ten-month period. The regulator disclosed that locally sourced crude accounted for the remaining 80.9 per cent, totaling 144.98 million barrels.

October Crude Receipts Surge

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October recorded the highest monthly crude receipts within the period, as domestic refineries received 22.80 million barrels. This total comprised 19.13 million barrels of locally produced crude and 3.67 million barrels of imported supplies. The October volume represented a 23 per cent increase from the 18.53 million barrels recorded in September. During that previous month, domestic refineries had received 15.97 million barrels of local crude and 2.56 million barrels of imported crude.

Dangote Refinery Operational Shifts

The regulator noted that crude oil receipts by domestic refineries rose 19 per cent to 0.74 million barrels per day in October, compared with 0.62 million barrels per day in September. Imported crude supplies to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery increased 39 per cent to 118,400 barrels per day in October. This shift reduced the share of locally sourced crude in its total intake to 83.9 per cent from 86.1 per cent in September.

The NMDPRA stated that crude oil receipts by domestic refineries rose 19 per cent to 0.736 mbpd, noting September was at 0.617 mbpd. It also disclosed that the refinery received more crude than it processed during the month. This reversed the trend recorded in September, when Dangote experienced a draw-down of 71,000 bpd, compared to the October surplus of about 48,000 bpd.

Monthly Receipt Trends

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A monthly breakdown showed crude receipts stood at 9.54 million barrels in January, comprising 8.83 million barrels of domestic crude and 710,000 barrels of imported supplies. In February, total receipts increased to 13.13 million barrels, comprising 8.88 million barrels of domestic crude and 4.25 million barrels of imported crude. The volume rose further to 20.92 million barrels in March, with local crude accounting for 11.49 million barrels and imports contributing 9.43 million barrels.

Refineries received 18.37 million barrels in April, comprising 17.96 million barrels of domestic crude and 410,000 barrels of imported supplies. Figures showed receipts stood at 17.92 million barrels in May, comprising 15.84 million barrels of domestic crude and 2.08 million barrels of imports. In June, the total increased to 19.12 million barrels, with domestic crude accounting for 17.08 million barrels and imported supplies contributing 2.04 million barrels.

July recorded 17.88 million barrels, comprising 12.75 million barrels of domestic crude and 5.13 million barrels of imported supplies. August recorded 21.10 million barrels, made up of 17.05 million barrels of local crude and 4.05 million barrels of imports. These figures highlight the fluctuating reliance on imported feedstock alongside local production.

Blendstock Intake Volatility

The factsheet revealed that the Dangote refinery recorded no intake of intermediate products and gasoline blendstock in October. The facility had received a cumulative 1.91 billion litres of these products between January and October, representing an average monthly intake of 191.04 million litres. January recorded the highest intake of 658.31 million litres, followed by May with 324.70 million litres and February with 306.89 million litres.

The volume dropped to 102.35 million litres in March before increasing to 147.37 million litres in April. It rose further to 188.45 million litres in June but fell to zero in July. Intake resumed in August at 130.83 million litres before declining to 51.50 million litres in September and returning to zero in October. This volatility indicates shifting supply chain dynamics.

The NMDPRA explained that the absence of fresh blendstock receipts in October did not mean that previously received supplies were unavailable for use in domestic petroleum product production. The regulator stated that DPRP recorded no intermediates or gasoline blendstock intake in October 2026, contrasting with September's 51.50 ML. Blendstock received in earlier months, including imported cargoes, contributes to the domestic PMS volumes reported in this factsheet.

The regulator's figures indicate that although domestic crude accounted for the bulk of refinery supplies during the ten months, imported crude remained a significant source of feedstock. Meanwhile, the intake of intermediate products and gasoline blendstock by Dangote fluctuated considerably during the period. Dare Olawin is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of reporting experience who covered this energy sector development.