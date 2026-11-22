Nigeria's NMDPRA commends NLNG for expanding LNG capacity and dedicating all LPG to Nigeria, highlighting regulatory support for the $6 billion Train 7 project.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Umar Dinkele, has publicly commended Nigeria n Liquefied Natural Gas Limited for its ongoing efforts to expand production capacity and increase gas supply to the domestic market. This official endorsement, delivered during his first visit to the NLNG plant on Bonny Island in Rivers State, underscores the federal government's commitment to providing an enabling regulatory environment for additional production trains.

Regulatory Standards and Operational Compliance

Umar stated that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is firmly dedicated to ensuring that all gas industry operations are conducted consistently, transparently, and in strict alignment with required safety and quality standards. He emphasized that the Authority remains uncompromising in its regulation, swift in its decision-making processes, and fair in its conduct across all interactions with industry operators.

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The Minister highlighted that continuous engagement with operators is vital for ensuring that all regulatory requirements are clearly understood and that potential concerns are addressed before they impact operations. He noted that maintaining high standards while creating an environment that supports responsible investment is essential for Nigeria's broader energy security and long-term economic development.

NLNG Infrastructure and Production Capacity

NLNG Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Adeleye Falade welcomed the Minister, describing the visit as a crucial opportunity to provide a first-hand understanding of the scale, complexity, and daily demands of managing NLNG's extensive infrastructure. Falade explained that sustaining the company's contributions depends heavily on an integrated value chain that prioritizes feedgas security, asset integrity, process safety, and shipping reliability.

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Highlighting the company's historic role in Nigeria's gas commercialization, Falade noted that the first LNG cargo departed from Bonny Island in 1999. Since then, NLNG has established Nigeria as a reliable supplier in the international LNG market, generating significant revenue for the country through six operational trains with an installed production capacity of 22 million tonnes per annum.

Strategic Investment and Domestic Gas Commitment

Falade provided specific details regarding the company's strategic investments, noting that the seventh liquefaction train, commonly referred to as Train 7, was 95 percent complete at the time of the visit. This project represents a major milestone aimed at increasing NLNG's installed production capacity to approximately 30 million tonnes per annum, reflecting strong confidence in Nigeria's gas potential.

In addition to international exports, Falade reiterated that NLNG dedicates 100 percent of its liquefied petroleum gas production to the Nigerian market. This commitment is designed to support access to cleaner household energy for citizens, demonstrating that the company's role extends beyond global markets to ensure that Nigeria's natural gas resources deliver tangible economic benefits to its people.

Future Collaboration and Decarbonization Goals

Addressing the challenges of feedgas constraints and infrastructure needs, Falade stressed that these issues require sustained attention and coordinated investment across the entire gas value chain. He affirmed that a productive relationship with the NMDPRA is critical for sustaining these investments and meeting long-term commercial commitments in an increasingly competitive global energy market.

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The company also highlighted its Decarbonisation Roadmap and longer-term development aspirations, which include sustaining reliable production while managing environmental responsibilities. Falade recognized the competence of the teams responsible for the facilities as central to maintaining operational performance, concluding that constructive engagement with the regulator is key to realizing Nigeria's gas ambitions.